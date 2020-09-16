News18 Evening Digest: Delhi Riots Chargesheet, Phase-3 Trials of Russian Vaccine in India and Other Top Stories

Delhi Riots: Police File Chargesheet against 15 Accused under UAPA and Arms Act for Conspiracy

The special cell of the Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against 15 accused in a case of Delhi riots under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The chargesheet filed at Karkardooma Court is over 10,000 pages. The chargesheet does not mention the names of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam as accused. Since they were arrested a few days ago, their names will be in the supplementary chargesheet. READ MORE

Dr. Reddy's Lab Ties up with Russia for Phase-III Trials of Sputnik V Vaccine, to Procure 10 Crore Doses

Indian pharma giant Dr. Reddy’s Laboratory Ltd. has partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct phase-III trials of Russian vaccine Sputnik V and will distribute 10 crore doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine, a press note released by RDIF said. The development at Dr. Reddy’s Lab comes a week after the Indian government publicly confirmed that it was in advanced talks with the Russians on two counts; production of the vaccine in India and conducting Phase-III clinical trials in the country. READ MORE

After 27 Years, Verdict in Babri Demolition Case Involving LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharti on September 30

A special CBI court has fixed September 30 as the date for the verdict in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case involving 32 accused, including BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar. The court will deliver its verdict after 27 years. The date was fixed on the direction of the Supreme Court that had asked for the judgment to be delivered by September 30. READ MORE

The ‘Broke’ Billionaire: Duty Free King Secretly Gives Away All of His Fortune to Charity

Charles 'Chuck' Feeney, the former billionaire co-founder of airport retail giant Duty Free Shoppers, is now broke after giving away his massive fortune to charity. The 89-year-old, who lived a frugal life, has donated more than $8 billion to charities, universities and foundations worldwide through his foundation. He gave all of his money to charities anonymously, and even went to great lengths to keep his donations a secret. For that, he is known as the James Bond of Philanthropy. READ MORE

Clean Chit to Mumbai Police and Cooper Hospital Over Rhea Chakraborty's Mortuary Visit

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission today said there was no breach on the part of Cooper Hospital or the Mumbai police in allowing Rhea Chakrabarty inside the mortuary of the hospital to see the dead body of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.The SHRC said that based on the details of the waiting area, all the protocols have been duly followed. The matter, therefore, has been disposed of. READ MORE

Racist Man Assumed Indian Girl Cheated at Scrabble for Knowing English. Reddit Put Him in Place

There are racists, there are white supremacists and there are Trump supporters. And then there are people who refuse to realize they're racist. A Reddit user, who posted on a throwaway account on a subreddit /r/AmITheAsshole?, which asks for judgement from internet strangers on a particular issue, seemed to be in a conundrum because he could not believe a person who has lived in India can be good at scrabble. A popular consensus had obvious results, "Yep, you're the asshole." READ MORE