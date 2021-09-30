News18 Evening Digest: Delhi Says No to Chhath Puja, Eases Curbs on Large Gatherings for Festive Season Till Nov 15 & Other Top Stories

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Absconding Hotelier Kunal Jani Nabbed by NCB

In the ongoing drugs case in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June last year, another arrest has been made by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). A tweet shared by ANI read, “Drugs cases related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested hotelier Kunal Jani from Mumbai’s Khar area. He was a close friend of Rajput and was absconding." READ MORE

Delhi Says No to Chhath Puja, Eases Curbs on Large Gatherings for Festive Season Till Nov 15

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has relaxed restrictions on large gatherings and congregations for the festive season till November 15. In its fresh Covid-19 guidelines, however, the authority has disallowed Chhath Puja celebrations at public places and river banks. Festivals such as Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath, among others all fall within this time period. READ MORE

Keeping Child in Mother’s Custody Natural, Conducive to Its Welfare: Bombay HC

Keeping a child in the custody of the mother appears more natural and conducive to his welfare and development, the Bombay High Court said on Thursday, while refusing to direct a television actor to hand over the custody of her five-year-old son to her estranged husband. A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar was hearing a habeas corpus (produce the person) petition filed by the husband seeking a direction to the actor to hand over the custody of their son to him. READ MORE

Internet Star Ranu Mondal Sings Viral Sri Lankan Song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ in New Video

Internet sensation Ranu Mondal become an overnight star when she was went viral after her mellifluous voice was put out everywhere which showed her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Ek Pyaar ka Nagma hai’. The singer is now back on the internet as a rendition of her performing the trending Sri Lankan song by Yohani Diloka De Silva- ‘Manike Mage Hithe’. Yohini is a singer, songwriter, rapper, YouTuber and businesswoman who has been trending on social media for her hit song which has been recreated in nearly every Indian language. READ MORE

PM Modi to Launch Second Phases of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, AMRUT on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the second phases of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation on Friday, his office said. In line with the vision of the prime minister, SBM-U 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 have been designed to realise the aspiration to make all cities garbage free and water secure, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday. READ MORE

After Rupinder, Another Tokyo Olympics Star Birendra Lakra Quits International Hockey

Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian hockey star Birendra Lakra on Thursday announced that he is quitting the game with immediate effect, hours after his teammate Rupinder Pal Singh announced his retirement. Lakra’s retirement was announced by Hockey India on its official twitter handle. “A solid defender and one of the most influential Indian Men’s Hockey Team figures, the Odisha star has announced his retirement from the Indian national team. Happy Retirement, Birendra Lakra," HI tweeted. READ MORE

