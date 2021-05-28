News18 Evening Digest: Delhi to Start Unlocking from Monday, Mamata Skips Cyclone Yaas Review Meet with PM & Other Top Stories

Lockdown in Delhi Will Be Lifted Gradually, Process to Begin on Monday: CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Delhi has gained control over the second wave of Covid-19 and the city will now start the process of lifting the lockdown gradually. He, however, said the fight against the virus has not ended. “At a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday, it was decided that the lockdown be lifted gradually. In the process, we have to take care of the lowest strata first … daily wagers, labourers, migrant workers," he said. READ MORE

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: After Skipping Review Meet, Mamata’s One-on-one Interaction with PM Modi; Submits Report on Damages

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district, and submitted a preliminary report on the damages caused by cyclone ‘Yaas’ in the state, a senior official said. LIVE NOW

Rare, Treatable: Here is Why Past Reports of Blood Clots After AstraZeneca Vaccine Should Not Worry You

With Covid-19 community transmission on the rise once again, those aged over 50 are weighing up the benefits of being vaccinated against the virus with the very rare risk of blood clotting induced by the AstraZeneca vaccine. READ MORE

DRDO’s Anti-Covid Drug To be Sold for Rs 990 per Sachet; Govt Hospitals to Get Discount

DRDO’s 2DG anti-Covid-19 drug has been priced at Rs 990 per sachet by Dr Reddy’s lab. Government officials were quoted by ANI saying that central and state government hospitals would be provided with the medicine at a discounted price. READ MORE

Mamata Banerjee Isn’t Taking Chances With Cyclone Yaas Relief After Corruption Shadow on Amphan

Stung by the corruption and nepotism allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Left Front over the distribution of relief and compensation for Cyclone Amphan in 2020, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee isn’t giving any chance to the Opposition to point out flaws while managing Cyclone Yaas relief operations. READ MORE

GST Council Meeting Live Updates: Centre Can Follow This Route Instead of Removing GST on COVID Essentials, Says Expert

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting on Friday, after a gap of seven months. With the second wave of coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country, several states have urged a reduction in GST rates on essential COVID-19 supplies including various medicines, medical devices, and health services. LIVE NOW

Ban on International Passenger Flights Extended Till June 30, Travel to Continue Under Air Bubbles

The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till June 30, Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday. DGCA modified its previous order issued on June 26, 2020 extending the partial ban on the commercial flights. “However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the DGCA added. READ MORE

BLM Founder Steps Down amid Personal Finance Controversy to Focus on Upcoming Book, TV Projects

Aco-founder of Black Lives Matter announced Thursday that she is stepping down as executive director of the movement’s foundation. She decried what she called a smear campaign from a far-right group, but said neither that nor recent criticism from other Black organizers influenced her departure. READ MORE

Juventus Coach Andrea Pirlo Leaving Serie A Club after a Single Season

Juventus announced on Friday that Andrea Pirlo will leave the Serie A club as coach after a single season. Pirlo is departing after only one season. He took the Juventus hot seat right after Maurizio Sarri was sacked by the club. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here