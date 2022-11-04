News18 Evening Digest: Delhi to Vote on Dec 4, Results on Dec 7 and Other Stories

Delhi to Vote on Dec 4, Meet ‘Aam Aadmi’ Isudan Gadhvi, Kejriwal’s Gujarat CM Pick, and other stories on News18 Evening Digest.

MCD Polls 2022: Delhi to Vote on Dec 4, Results on Dec 7; MCC in Force from Today | Full Details

The elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, or MCD, will be held on December 4, the State Election Commission announced on Friday. State election commissioner Vijay Dev said the model code of conduct will be in force from today. The poll results will be announced on December 7, he added. READ MORE

​Popular TV Anchor & Farmers’ ‘Nayak’: Meet ‘Aam Aadmi’ Isudan Gadhvi, Kejriwal’s Gujarat CM Pick

Isudan Gadhvi is Aam Aadmi’s Gujarat chief ministerial face, announced party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. Confident of winning the Gujarat elections, the Delhi CM said that he is not announcing the chief ministerial state but the state’s next CM. READ MORE

Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri Shot Dead in Punjab Was on Khalistani Groups’ Radar: Intel Sources | Exclusive

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead by unknown assailants during a protest in Punjab’s Amritsar on Friday, was on the radar of Khalistani terror groups, according to top intelligence sources. READ MORE

WFH for 50% Govt Workers, Market Time May be Staggered: Air in ‘Red Zone’, Here’s Plan for Delhi

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday announced mandatory work-for-home for 50% Delhi government employees, amid worsening air quality in the national capital. He further said that the revenue departments will hold meeting with markets to see how the timing of the markets can be staggered. READ MORE

Phone Bhoot Review: Katrina Kaif Is a Delight to Watch, But Ishaan Khatter Is the Show Stealer

In times when the OTT platforms are serving a lot of trash in the name of being realistic and visceral, here comes a horror-comedy that literally tells us to push logic into a corner and take a ride that is mostly amusing, mildly frightening. Phone Bhoot is the latest in Bollywood’s ongoing flirtation with the horror-comedy genre. READ MORE

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Schools Shalin Bhanot Over His Demand for Chicken, Says ‘It’s Irritating’

Bigg Boss season 16 has managed to keep viewers glued to their television screens with its interesting plot twists. In the upcoming weekend special episode, host Salman Khan will be seen drilling contestant Shalin Bhanot over his continuous demand for chicken. READ MORE

