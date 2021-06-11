News18 Evening Digest: Delhi Traffic Police Revises Speed Limits for Vehicles and Other Top Stories

Delhi Traffic Police Revises Speed Limits for Vehicles to Mitigate Road Accidents; Check List Here

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a fresh notification superseding all previous orders regarding declarations of speed limits on the roads of NCT of Delhi. The order shall be published for the information of the general public in the official gazette and by affixing a copy on the notice boards of the office of all District Deputy Commissioner of Police and all Police Stations in Delhi/New Delhi, the notification read. Read More

Antibodies Formed From Vaccine Much Stronger than Those From Infection, Finds Study

An antibody test, done on 989 KGMU healthcare workers and about 500 plasma donors by the King George’s Medical University (KGMU), has found that antibodies formed after vaccination were stronger and lasted longer, whereas those generated after infection fizzled out in less than four months. The study further found that the desirable herd immunity which can break the chain of virus, can only be achieved by mass vaccination and not through the natural course of transmission of infection. Read More

Black Fungus Killed Over 2,100 in Last 3 Weeks, Cases Grew 150% to 31,000

Black fungus or mucormycosis, a disease that has a mortality rate of 50% and is increasingly being seen in recovering Covid-19 patients in the country, has grown over 150 per cent over the last three weeks. The various parts of the country reported 31,216 cases and 2,109 deaths due to black fungus in the last three weeks. The increase in numbers is partly due to the severe shortage of the key drug - Amphotericin-B – which his used for its treatment. Read More

Wipro CEO Took Home $8.8 Million Last Year, Higher Than Top Bosses at TCS, Infosys

Wipro chief executive Thierry Delaporte received a salary of $8.8 million during the previous financial year, the highest remuneration paid by any Indian IT services company to a foreign top executive. Wipro CEO got $1.3 million in salary and allowances, $1.5 million in variable pay, other income of $5.2 million and about $760,00 in long term compensation, the company said in a regulatory filing. The compensation is for the period from July 6 to March 31. Read More

Flora or Fauna? Viral Video of Colourful Butterfly Camouflaged as Dry Leaf is Mesmerizing Netizens

Humans may believe that they are the superior beings of this planet but nature always finds its way to surprise us. Most recently it is a video of a rare species of butterfly that resembles a dry leaf. The footage of this rare insect was shared by the Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on her Twitter handle. Read More

