News18 Evening Digest: Delhi's Batra Hospital Says Patients Dead Due to Oxygen Shortage, Sputnik V Vaccines Arrive in India and Other Top Stories

Delhi’s Batra Hospital Says 8 Patients in ICU Dead Due to Oxygen Shortage

At least eight patients, including a doctor, died at Delhi’s Batra Hospital on Saturday allegedly due to shortage of oxygen. According to reports, the hospital had run out of liquid medical oxygen supply around 12.30 pm and received an oxygen tanker only at 1.35 pm. On being asked if the lack of oxygen resulted in the deaths, the hospital’s medical director Dr SCL Gupta said, “Of course… If the hospital will run without oxygen for half an hour… Eight Covid patients have been declared dead so far… There are five others who are in the process of resuscitation. They are critical." Read More

India Receives First Batch of 1,50,000 Doses of Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine Today

India received a shipment of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V on Saturday as the first batch of 1,50,000 doses arrived in Hyderabad from Moscow. Another three million doses of the Russian vaccine are scheduled to arrive this month. The vaccines will be delivered to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, which has joined hands with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to produce Sputnik V in India. Read More

Supreme Court Allows Counting of UP Panchayat Elections Tomorrow After State EC’s Assurance

The Supreme Court on Saturday allowed the state election commission in Uttar Pradesh to hold counting of votes for the panchayat elections tomorrow for after raising concerns and citing a petition from a teachers’ body that said 700 teachers had died while on duty during elections. The court insisted that senior officials should make Covid protocol is followed at all the counting centres. Read More

Ahead Of Counting Day, Both BJP And TMC Confident Of Victory In High-Profile Nandigram

All eyes are on the election results in West Bengal on May 2 with the high-profile seat in East Midnapore’s Nandigram taking the political centre stage. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting here against her former lieutenant, Suvendu Adhikari, who has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) camp. Political experts believe that the outcome in this constituency will have a bearing on both leaders. Read More

Govt Extends Income Tax Compliance Deadlines Amid Covid-19 Surge. Know Details

In the wake of severe Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend timelines of various tax compliance on Saturday. “In view of the adverse circumstances arising due to the severe Covid-19 pandemic and also in view of the several requests received from taxpayers, tax consultants & other stakeholders from across the country, requesting that various compliance dates may be relaxed, the Government has extended certain timelines today," the ministry of finance said in a statement. Read More

US Exempts Categories of Students, Academics, Journalists from India Travel Ban

Certain categories of students, academics, journalists and individuals have been exempted from the India travel ban announced by President Joe Biden, the US State Department said. The exemptions were issued by Secretary of State Tony Blinken, hours after Biden issued a proclamation restricting travel from India beginning May 4 because of the “extraordinarily high Covid-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in the country". Read More

IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan & Jaydev Undakat to Donate for Fight Against Covid-19

India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, and Jaydev Unadkat from Rajasthan Royals have pledged their support to fight against Covid-19 pandemic. Dhawan said that he will contribute Rs 20 lakh, as well as all his individual monetary awards from the tournament this season to Mission Oxygen. Read More

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here