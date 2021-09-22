News18 Evening Digest: Delta Now Globally Dominant Covid Strain, 'Out-competing' Other Variants: WHO & Other Top Stories

Delta Now Globally Dominant Covid Strain, ‘Out-competing’ Other Variants: WHO

The Delta Covid variant is the current dominant strain of the infectious virus, with its presence reported in 185 countries as of September 21, the World Health organisation has said. “The Delta variant now accounted for 90 per cent of the sequences submitted to GISAID with a sample collection date (between 15 June-15 September, 2021)," the global health agency said in its weekly epidemiological update on Tuesday. GISAID, which stands for Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data, is an open-access database. READ MORE

74% Parents Willing to Send Children Back to School: Survey

As many as 74 per cent of parents are willing to send their children back to school and believe that a complete school experience is possible only with the reopening. About 72 per cent of parents in Bengaluru, 69 per cent in Hyderabad, 73 per cent in Chennai, and 66 per cent in Pune prefer sending their wards back to school, according to a survey by edtech company, LEAD. READ MORE

Kolkata Cop Gives Shelter to Stray Dogs in Rainfall, Viral Photo Wins Internet

On September 20, Kolkata recorded more than 100 mm rain at different places in the city from 1 am to 7 am. Owing to the incessant rainfall, many important thoroughfares and a couple of low-lying areas were submerged under knee-deep water. The torrential rain hampered the first working day of the week, throwing normal life out of gear. When the downpour took place, people rushed here and there looking for shelters. However, a moving image shared by the official Twitter handle of Kolkata Police suggests that not only humans, animals too need shelter in such situations. READ MORE

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Issues Clarification on ECB’s Tour Cancellation, Says UK Government Had No Role

Following the suit of New Zealand, the England cricket team cancelled its scheduled Pakistan tour amidst security concerns. The English and Wales Cricket Board made an announcement on September 20 and cited the concerns over the security and mental wellbeing of the players as the reason behind the sudden pullout from the Pakistan tour. Now, British High Commissioner to Pakistan has issued a clarification regarding the decision and said that the cancellation of the tour was done solely on part of the ECB and the British government had no role in it. READ MORE

22-yr-old Man Killed in ‘Accidental’ Firing in UP’s Bulandshahr, 2 Arrested

A 22-year-old man was killed in accidental firing in Syana area here, police said on Wednesday. Manish, a resident of Nayabans, used to work at Lifecare Diagnostic Lab and died under suspicious circumstances due to a bullet injury on Tuesday night, Alka, Circle Officer of Syana Police said. READ MORE

Can’t a ‘Gareeb Aadmi’ Take a Jet Ride, Asks New Punjab CM on Backlash Over ‘Luxury Trip’ to Delhi

Aday after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) took a jibe at the newly-elected Chief Minister for taking a private jet ride for a distance of 250 km, CM Charanjit Channi on Wednesday defended the leaders’ trip, while dodging the question of the luxury ride’s bill. READ MORE

Urvashi Rautela Makes Fashionable Appearance in Body-hugging Gowns with Deep Plunging Neckline

Actor-model Urvashi Rautela is not afraid to experiment with her wardrobe choices. The beautiful actress is well-known for her daring and edgy fashion choices. Her dress selections have always wowed fashion fans, and she has occasionally set new trends in the business. She opted for a shimmer body-hugging gown with a plunging neckline at her most recent appearance. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here