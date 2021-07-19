News18 Evening Digest: Delta Variant Accounts For 80% Of New Covid Cases & Other Top Stories

Govt’s Excise Collections on Petrol, Diesel Jumps 88% to Rs 3.35 Lakh Crore in FY21

The union government’s tax collections on petrol and diesel jumped by 88 per cent to Rs 3.35 lakh crore in the year to March 31, after excise duty was raised to a record high, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday. Excise duty on petrol was hiked from Rs 19.98 per litre to Rs 32.9 last year to recoup gain arising from international oil prices plunging to multi-year low as pandemic gulped demand. READ MORE

Gujarat HC First to Live-Stream Court Proceedings, CJI Says Supreme Court to Start Soon

In a step towards ensuring transparency and openness in the Indian judiciary, the Gujarat High Court has become the first high court to begin live-streaming of court proceedings after Chief Justice NV Ramana launched the live broadcast of the court functioning on Saturday and said the Supreme Court will start the same soon. READ MORE

For First Time in 250 Yrs, India to Bring About Extensive Changes in Defence Land Policy

In a major defence land reform, the Narendra Modi government has approved new rules that would allow equal value infrastructure (EVI) development for armed forces in return for the land procured from them for public projects or other non-military activities. READ MORE

Delta Variant Accounts for 80 Per Cent of New Covid Cases: Govt Expert Panel Chief

The Delta variant was primarily responsible for the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, accounting for over 80 per cent of new cases, Dr N K Arora, co-chair of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium said, underlining that the cases may go up if a new, more infectious variant comes. The variant is also around 40-60 percent more transmissible than its predecessor, Alpha variant, and has already spread to more than 80 countries, including the UK, the US and Singapore. READ MORE

Dhar City Magistrate, Army Major Lead the Way, Spend Just Rs 500 for Own Wedding

India is a land of celebration and when it comes to wedding ceremonies, families leave no stone unturned to make this a grand affair. ‘Band Baja Baraat’ is a trademark of any Indian wedding, However, this fascination with making wedding grand means that families at times end up spending more than their limits and are forced into a cycle of debts. It’s high time that society normalizes small wedding functions where the focus is not on making the wedding grand, and the money being splurged could be used for the couple in a better way. READ MORE

Lodged in Sitapur Jail, SP Leader Azam Khan’s Oxygen Level Drops to 88, to Shift to Lucknow Hospital

The Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Parliament from Rampur Mohammad Azam Khan, who is currently lodged in Sitapur, was referred to Lucknow by doctors in Sitapur Jail on Monday after his oxygen level dropped to 88. Azam, along with his son Abdullah, was recently shifted back to Sitapur Jail after Covid-19 treatment at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow. READ MORE

UK Businessman Hits Jackpot As His Old Telephone Booth Put Up For Sale At £35000

It can’t be said when one’s luck will take a turn for the better. One such story has been reported from Norfolk in UK where a cactus plant seller discovered the scrap he was using for his shop worth lakhs of rupees. Last month Simon Ward, 53, started his shop named Simply Cactus inside a red phone kiosk along with two of his friends in Tombland, Norfolk. READ MORE

