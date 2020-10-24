News18 Evening Digest: Devendra Fadnavis Tests Covid Positive, ITR Filing Deadline Extended and Other Top Stories

Devendra Fadnavis, Bihar BJP in-charge, Tests Positive for Covid-19 Days Before Polls

Devendra Fadnavis, BJP in-charge for Bihar, has tested positive for Covid-19 and gone into isolation days before first phase polling in the state. The former Maharashtra chief minister is the second big name from the party to test positive in Bihar after deputy chief minister Sushil Modi.

Income Tax Return Filing Deadline for Fiscal Year 2020 Extended till December 31: Finance Ministry

In a relief to taxpayers, the government on Saturday further extended the deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers for FY 2019-20 by a month till December 31. Also, the due date of furnishing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for taxpayers whose accounts require to be audited has been extended till January 31, 2021.

Why No Visits Yet, BJP Asks Rahul Gandhi as 6-Year-Old from Migrant Bihar Family Raped, Killed in Punjab

The BJP hit out at the Congress on Saturday over a case of alleged rape and killing of a six-year-old girl belonging to a migrant family from Bihar in Punjab, as it asked opposition party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra why had they not paid a visit to the family of the victim yet.

3 Men Barge Into Class 12 Student's Home in UP, Shoot Her Dead for Resisting Sexual Harassment

In yet another incident that raises questions on women's safety in Uttar Pradesh, a 16-year-old girl was shot dead at her home in Firozabad district on Friday evening allegedly by three men for fighting back against sexual harassment. Police said a search was launched for the three men named by the victim's father and they will be arrested soon. The Class 12 girl's body was sent to the district hospital for post-mortem.

As India Faces Dual Trouble of Virus & Heavy Rains, Onion Tears Fuel Fears of Sustained Inflation this Winter

Onion prices have been on fire due to supply side shock, as heavy unseasonal rains in producing states have severely impacted supplies. In Kerala's Palakkad, onions were selling at Rs 100 a kg, up from Rs 45 on October 1. Such a spike in onion prices shows that overall food inflation is likely to remain high due to further supply shocks.

Delivery Boys to Grocers, Unsolicited Texts Haunt Women. This Tweet Opens the Pandora's Box

A woman's tweet on being made uncomfortable by a milkman's unsolicited comments and attempts at small talk has opened the pandora's box of how women negotiate each moment to get access to basic amenities, particularly when they are living alone. The woman took to Twitter and narrated how the milkman who would deliver milk at her house started asking random, unsolicited questions which made her wary of his intentions.

Can't Wait to Return to My Golf Game, Says Kapil Dev After Successful Angioplasty

Kapil Dev, India's first World Cup-winning cricket captain who underwent a successful emergency coronary angioplasty here, is hale and hearty and already thinking of getting to the golf course for another round. There is a WhatsApp group of the 1983 World Cup-winning India team and all the news related to the members of that wonderful bunch are shared on it. His former India teammates wished Kapil, 61, speedy recovery on this group and the legendary cricketer's reply shows he is apparently in great shape in the hospital.