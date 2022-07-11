News18 Evening Digest: Dinesh Gundu Rao Says BJP Tried to Do a Maharashtra with Goa Congress but Failed and Other Stories

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Op Kamala a Flop’: Dinesh Gundu Rao Says BJP Tried to Do a Maharashtra with Goa Congress but Failed

All India Congress Committee Goa in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao has called BJP’s attempt to lure two-thirds of the Congress MLAs to their fold a “flop Operation Kamala”. READ MORE

National Herald Case: ED Issues Fresh Summons to Sonia Gandhi for Questioning on July 21

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi to appear before the agency on July 21 in the National Herald case, sources told CNN-News18. The 75-year-old Congress leader had earlier written to the probe agency seeking postponement of her appearance citing recovery from Covid-19. READ MORE

‘OPS in League With DMK’, New AIADMK Boss EPS Alleges After Rival Expelled

AIADMK interim General Secretary E Palaniswamy (EPS) launched an attack on rival O Panneerselvam (or OPS) on Monday after the latter was ousted from the party. READ MORE

As Discontent Spills Onto Streets, ‘Civilizational Crisis’ in Crumbling Sri Lanka Marks a Watershed Moment

The situation in Sri Lanka is complicated. With the civil unrest, severe economic crisis, political instability, and now the deadlock between the people and the Gotabaya Rajapaksa administration, the island country is seeing an unusual stalemate. The road ahead for Lanka is tough; not only does it need to alleviate itself from the economic crisis, but it would also need to rebuild itself brick by brick. READ MORE

Liger: Vijay Deverakonda Defies Gravity, Ananya Panday Impresses With Dance Moves in Akdi Pakdi

The first song from Liger Akdi Pakdi is out and it is already making us groove. The makers finally released the super-groovy, foot-tapping dance number featuring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda who set the dance floor on fire with their moves. Vijay’s energy in the song is unbeatable but Ananya does a good job matching it, making it a treat to watch. The Arjun Reddy actor also pulls off some gravity-defying steps in the song. READ MORE

Exclusive: The ‘Khadoos Attitude’ Induced by Coach Pandit Changed Fortunes of Aditya Shrivastava’s Madhya Pradesh

Back in 1998, the Madhya Pradesh cricket team reached their first-ever Ranji Trophy final. Under the leadership of Chandrakant Pandit, they squared off against Karnataka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. MP had eyed their maiden title win but unfortunately, their hopes were shattered. They lost the game by 98 runs. READ MORE

