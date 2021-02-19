News18 Evening Digest: Disengagement Complete in Pangong Tso, Virat Kohli Talks About Battling Depression and Other Top Stories

Disengagement Complete in Pangong Tso, 10th Round of Talks Between India and China Tomorrow

India and China are set to hold the 10th round of Corps Commander-level talks on Saturday as the disengagement process in Pangong Tso is over. According to a report, the two armies reached an agreement on disengagement at the North and South banks of Pangong lake that mandated both sides to cease forward deployment of troops in a "phased, coordinated and verifiable" manner. The pullback comes after a nine-month-long border standoff in eastern Ladakh. Read more

Hotel to Function with 50% Capacity, Only 20 People at Funeral: After Mumbai, Nagpur Tightens Covid Rules

After Mumbai, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Friday tightened the Covid-19 norms to curb sudden spurt in cases. Now, hotel will function only with 50% capacity; buildings with more than five positive cases will be sealed. The directive stated that people under home quarantine would be stamped on their hands. It also said that not more than 20 people will be allowed for last rites. Read more

Virat Kohli Talks About Battling Depression During England Tour of 2014, Says Felt Like 'Loneliest Guy in the World'

India captain Virat Kohli has revealed that he battled depression during a harrowing tour of England in 2014 where he felt like the "loneliest guy in the world" after a string of failures with the bat. In a conversation with former England player Mark Nicholas on his "Not Just Cricket" podcast, Kohli conceded that he went through a tough phase during the particularly difficult tour. Read more

'Post-mortem Revealed Things': Dalit Girls' Death Case Turns Murkier, 6 Police Begin Probe in Unnao

Police on Thursday registered a case of murder in connection with the deaths of two teenage girls whose bodies were found in a field here even as a post-mortem revealed no injury marks. A third girl, who is on ventilator support at a Kanpur hospital, is being treated for suspected poisoning. IGP, Lucknow Range said the post-mortem has given several clues and six police teams have been formed to investigate the case. Read more

Facebook, Google and Twitter CEOs Will Testify About Misinformation Before US Congress

The chief executives of Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc and Twitter will testify before a US House panel on March 25 on "misinformation and disinformation plaguing online platforms.” A pair of House Energy and Commerce subcommittees will hold a fully remote joint hearing including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as Congress considers whether to make changes in legal protections for social media companies. Read more

Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 2 Full Movie Leaked Online by Tamilrockers

Seven years after the release of Drishyam, its sequel Drishyam 2: The Resumption has released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Said to be the first Malayalam film to collect Rs 50 crore at the box office, Drishyam makers had announced in mid-2020 that a sequel was in the works. But unfortunately, the sequel has been leaked by Tamilrockers, a piracy website that has been bothering film and television studios for years now. The film is also available on other pirated websites for free downloading and viewing. Read more