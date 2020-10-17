News18 Evening Digest: Dr Reddy's Gets DCGI Nod to Hold Trials for Sputnik V Vaccine and Other Top Stories

Dr Reddy's Gets DCGI Nod to Conduct Phase 2/3 Human Trials for Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 Vaccine

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. and Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, on Saturday announced that they have received approval from the Drug Control General of India to conduct an adaptive phase 2/3 human clinical trial for Sputnik V vaccine in India. The city-based drug maker said in a press release that this will be a multi-center and randomised controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study. READ MORE

'Fired No Bullet': 2 Days After Ballia Shootout, BJP MLA's Aide Releases Video from Hiding, Alleges Conspiracy

Dheerendra Singh, the main accused in the daylight shootout in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia and reportedly a close aide of BJP MLA Surendra Singh, released a video on Saturday claiming that he was being framed as “no bullet was fired by him” and his family was, in fact, “harassed”. READ MORE

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Wins Second Term in Landslide Election Victory

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won a landslide victory in New Zealand's general election Saturday, leveraging success battling Covid-19 to gain an unprecedented outright majority and the chance to implement her reform agenda. With two thirds of the vote counted, Ardern's centre-left Labour Party was on 49.2 percent and forecast to take around 64 seats in the 120-member parliament. READ MORE

Court Orders Probe Against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel for Allegedly Trying to Create Communal Tension

A court in Mumbai has asked police to investigate a complaint lodged against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly trying to create communal tension through their tweets. Casting director Sahil Ashrafali Sayyed had lodged the complaint in the court against the actor and her sister, his lawyer Ravish Zamindar said. READ MORE

Suspect in French Teacher’s Beheading a Chechen Teen; Couple Who Objected to Prophet Cartoon Among 9 Arrested

The man suspected of beheading a French teacher who showed his students cartoons of the prophet Mohammed was an 18-year-old Chechen, a source said Saturday, in what President Emmanuel Macron called an "Islamist terror attack". The attack took place late Friday afternoon near the middle school where the teacher worked in Conflans Saint-Honorine, a northwestern suburb around 30 kilometres (20 miles) from central Paris. READ MORE

Priyanka Chopra Slammed by Aravind Adiga Fans for Skipping Author's Name While Promoting 'The White Tiger'

A day after Priyanka Chopra shared the first look from her upcoming film 'The White Tiger, the actress is facing flak for missing out author Aravind Adiga's name while tweeting about the film. The film is based on the Man Booker Prize-winning book of the same name by author Aravind Adiga. Netizens, however, were quick to notice that the actress, while naming and tagging everyone associated with the book, seemed to forget mentioning the name of the author. READ MORE

Sony PS5 India Prices Revealed: Rs 49,990 for PS5, Rs 39,990 for PS5 Digital Edition

Sony PS5 finally has an official price tag for India – the PlayStation 5 will cost Rs 49,990 in India, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will cost Rs 39,990. The two consoles also get a new generation DualSense wireless controller, which will cost Rs 5,990, and Sony has also put out the India prices for a number of accessories to go with the new generation console. READ MORE