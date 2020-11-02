News18 Evening Digest: EC Says Will Soon File Reply to Kamal Nath's Pleas in SC; Gujjar Quota Stir Intensifies in Rajasthan and Other Top Stories

EC to File Reply After SC Says Poll Body Has 'No Power' to Revoke Kamal Nath's 'Star Campaigner' Status

The Election Commission said on Monday it will file its reply at the earliest on the petition of Congress leader Kamal Nath challenging its order in the Supreme Court revoking his "star campaigner" status for Madhya Pradesh bypolls for repeated violations of the poll code. The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Election Commission order revoking "star campaigner" status of Kamal Nath. It was hearing Nath's plea challenging the October 30 order of the poll panel.

Several Trains Diverted, Internet Services Snapped as Gujjar Quota Agitation Intensifies in Rajasthan

Members of the Gujjar community on Monday blocked the rail route in Rajasthan's Bharatpur as part of their agitation demanding reservation in jobs and education. More than a dozen trains have been diverted on the Delhi-Mumbai Railway line and the bus service on the Agra-Jaipur route has been put on halt as a precautionary measure.

Trade, Covid, China: Here's Where Trump and Biden Went Wrong in Final Pitches

Making final arguments before Tuesday's election, President Donald Trump asserted the US was shaking off a coronavirus pandemic that is only getting worse, falsely claimed Democrat Joe Biden would lock down the country for years and baselessly alleged that the COVID-19 death count is being inflated by doctors. His weekend comments capped the 2020 campaign's final week in which the actual crisis of the coronavirus pandemic and a manufactured crisis over voting fraud featured heavily. Meanwhile, Biden went astray on trade as he assailed the president's record on China.

Shane Watson Retires from All forms of Cricket: Report

Shane Watson has told the Chennai Super Kings team that he would retire from all forms of cricket, according to a report in Times of India. Watson, 39, reportedly made the announcement after CSK beat Kings XI Punjab in their last league game of IPL 2020.

Amrita Rao Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband RJ Anmol

Actress Amrita Rao and husband, RJ Anmol, were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday morning. Both the mother and baby are doing fine, according to the statement shared by Amrita and Anmol's publicist. "Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings," the statement read.

AI Can Detect COVID By Listening To Coughs And You Will Soon Have This As An App On Your Phone

With asymptomatic cases being a big concern with the coronavirus, there may just be a new method to know if someone indeed has COVID-19 or not. Researchers have confirmed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can detect if there are any indications in a human's cough that could point to a COVID infection, before seeking medical help and further testing. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) say that people who are asymptomatic may differ from healthy individuals in the way that they cough and while differences are not decipherable to the human ear, AI can detect these. At this time, researchers are working to make this tool available to users as an app, which will be FDA approved.