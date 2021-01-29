News18 Evening Digest: Economic Survey Predicts ‘V-Shaped’ Recovery, Explosion Near Israel Embassy in Delhi and Other Top Stories

Economic Survey Predicts ‘V-Shaped’ Recovery With 11% GDP Growth in 2021, Fiscal Deficit Target

The Economic Survey 2020-21 has predicted a "V-shaped" economic recovery for the nation, spurred by COVID-19 vaccination programme. India had started the world's largest coronavirus inoculation drive on January 16 month with healthcare workers and frontline workers. The government is likely to miss its fiscal deficit target of 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product this year, the survey said, adding that there’s need for more sustained and calibrated measures to facilitate the process of economic recovery in the new fiscal year. Read More

IED Blast Near Israel Embassy in Delhi, Several Cars Damaged, Says Police

A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening. The Delhi Police said the blast took place near the pavement and that the windscreens of three cars nearby have been damaged. No injuries have been reported so far. The fire department received the call at 5.11 pm as the Beating Retreat ceremony was going on at Rajpath a few kilometres away. The embassy is located on APJ Abdul Kalam Road. Read More

Clashes Break Out Between Farmers and Locals at Singhu Border; Delhi Police Says SHO Injured

Police fired tear gas and resorted to baton charge Friday to break up a clash between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents who hurled stones at each other at the Singhu border, one of the main protest sites against farm laws. Delhi Police SHO (Alipur) Pradeep Paliwal was injured in the violence after a man attacked him with a sword, an official said, adding that some people were also wounded. Read More

Video of Woman's Gang-Rape in UP's Badaun Goes Viral, 5 Minors Among 6 Arrested

A shocking incident came to the fore when the video of a woman being gang-raped in UP's Badaun district went viral all over social media. The gang-rape of the 32-year-old woman had occurred over 5 months ago but came to light only recently after the video of the incident was circulated over the net. As per a report, the victim has lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday on the basis of which the six accused, including 5 minors, were taken into custody by the police. Read More

Former Chief of China's Top State Lender Lai Xiaomin Executed for Corruption Worth $276 Million & Bigamy

Lai Xiaomin, former chief of China's top state-owned asset management company, was executed on Friday after a court sentenced him to death for corruption involving $276 million and bigamy. The Second Municipal Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin, which sentenced him to death, earlier in its ruling said that between 2008 and 2018, Lai, former board chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co, took undue advantage of his various posts in the former China Banking Regulatory Commission and Huarong, among others, to assist certain organisations and individuals with financing, project contracting, business operations and job promotion or transfer. Read More

Mumbai Local Train Services to be Opened for General Public from Feb 1. Check Timings Here

Suburban train services in Mumbai will resume to full service from Monday, February 1, according to an announcement made by the Maharashtra government on Friday. General public will be allowed to travel in Mumbai locals starting Monday, reported Times Now. However, it was earlier reported that the local trains will resume almost fully from Friday, January 29. Read More

Gaddafi's Daughter-in-law Rams Car into Crowd in Syria after Cops Stop her for Traffic Violation

Aline Skaf, daughter-in-law of late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, has been accused in a case of road in Damascus. Skaf reportedly rammed her car into police and pedestrians and fled the scene after hitting the people on the road. Gaddafi, the Libyan leader, ruled the country from 1969 until he was captured and killed in October 2011. Read More

Elon Musk's Twitter Bio Update Sends Bitcoin and Memes Flying, Twitter Calls it 'Musk Effect'

Bitcoin jumped as much as 14% on Friday to a two-week high after Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk tagged the cryptocurrency in his Twitter biography. Musk simply wrote "#bitcoin" in his biography on the microblogging site. Read More