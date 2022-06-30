News18 Evening Digest: Eknath Shinde to be Sworn-in as Maharashtra CM and Other Top Stories

Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Eknath Shinde to be Sworn-in as CM, Says BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis; Oath at 7.30 PM

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference on Thursday. The announcement came after Fadnavis and Shinde met Governor B S Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Shinde will be sworn in as CM at Raj Bhavan at 7.30 pm today. READ MORE

‘Attacked, Beaten, Molested’: Actor Ketaki Chitale Tells News18 about Her Ordeal after Arrest over FB Post

Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale who was arrested over an allegedly derogatory social media post about Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is now out on bail, but says she isn’t sure if her troubles are over. Speaking to CNN-News18, she recounted her time of tribulation as she spent around 40 days behind bars after sharing on Facebook a poem, allegedly written on Pawar, calling him a person who hates Brahmins. READ MORE

‘Journey Towards One’s Decline’: Raj Thackeray’s Jibe After Uddhav Quits as Maharashtra CM

Aday after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister following a rebellion in the Shiv Sena led by leader Eknath Shinde, Raj Thackeray on Wednesday took a dig at his estranged cousin and said, “therein begins the journey towards one’s decline.” READ MORE

Patient Eye on Shiv Sena, CM Post for Shinde: Devendra Fadnavis Has Made Amends in How He Does Politics

The political turmoil that led to Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation as Chief Minister and paved the power path for the BJP and Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde has established former CM Devendra Fadnavis as the person in control of political dynamics in the state. READ MORE

Ek Villain Returns Trailer: Serial Killer in John, Arjun, Disha, Tara Starrer Is One-Sided Romeos’ Messiah

After much anticipation and a long wait of 8 years, the makers of Ek Villain Returns have finally dropped its trailer. Featuring Arjun Kapor, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani the gripping trailer picks up from where it ended eight years ago when the serial killer (Rakesh Mahadkar) essayed by Riteish Deshmukh. The narrator talks about a serial killer (John Abraham) who kills the girls ditching one-sided lovers. READ MORE

IND vs ENG: England Announce Playing XI For Rescheduled 5th Test Against India, James Anderson Included

England announced their playing XI for the rescheduled Test match against India at Edgbaston on the eve of the clash. Veteran England pacer James Anderson, who missed the third Test match against New Zealand, returned to the playing XI for the series decider against India. READ MORE

