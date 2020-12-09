News18 Evening Digest: Emergency Use Authorisation 'Not Considered' for Bharat Biotech, SII; Farmers Reject Govt Proposal and Other Top Stories

Emergency Use Authorisation 'Not Considered' for Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India Over Lack of Data

Emergency use authorization has not been granted to Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccines over lack of data, sources told News18 on Wednesday. Bharat Biotech had on Monday applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, which is being indigenously developed by the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The Pune-based SII had applied to the central drug regulator for emergency use authorisation of AstraZeneca-Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine.

Farmers Reject Govt Proposal, Announce Nationwide Dharna on Dec 14

As thousands of farmers continue to protest at various borders of the national capital demanding the repeal of three new farm laws, a representative group of their unions received a draft proposal from the government on some key concerns raised by the protesters. The draft proposal has been sent to 13 farm union leaders, including Joginder Singh Urgrahan of BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), one of the biggest among nearly 40 agitating unions. "Farmer unions have received the draft proposal from the government," Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said. He is one of the many union leaders participating in the ongoing negotiations with the government.

Sensex Crosses 46,000-Mark in Historic High, Nifty at New Peak as D-Street Cheers Vaccine Progress

Equity benchmark Sensex soared 495 points to cross the 46,000-level for the first time on Wednesday amid persistent foreign fund inflows and positive cues from global markets. After touching a record intra-day high of 46,164.10, the 30-share BSE index ended 494.99 points or 1.09 per cent higher at 46,103.50. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rallied 136.15 points or 1.02 per cent to its new record high of 13,529.10. It touched its lifetime peak of 13,548.90 during the day. Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries and ITC.

IAF Asks Netflix to Withdraw Scenes from 'AK vs AK' for Portraying Armed Force 'Inappropriately'

Indian Air Force has objected to the portrayal of IAF's uniform in Netflix’s upcoming film 'AK vs AK', starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, by calling it "inappropriate." In the scene, actor Anil Kapoor who is playing himself in the film, can be seen wearing an untucked IAF uniform. IAF, in a tweet via its official handle, said that Anil Kapoor is donning the uniform "inaccurately" in the scene and that the language used in the clip is "inappropriate". They have asked the makers to withdraw the related scenes in the film.

Ex-Israeli Space Chief Claims Aliens, US Astronauts Signed Secret Deal and Trump Knows it

Former Israeli space security chief claims aliens and American astronauts have signed agreement and President Trump knows about it. If you think 2020 has already revealed all the surprises in the store to us, it’s time for you to brace for another roller-coaster ride in 2021. Former Israeli space security chief has made a controversial claim that humans have been in contact with extra-terrestrial beings from a "galactic federation."