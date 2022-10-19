News18 Evening Digest: Escaping Blaze at 7 to Congress Chief at 80, Mallikarjun Kharge’s Firefighting Continues and Other Stories

Escaping Blaze at 7 to Congress Chief at 80, Mallikarjun Kharge’s Firefighting Continues | Son Recounts Journey​ For News18

Mallikarjun Kharge, 80, who has been elected as the first non-Gandhi party chief after Sitaram Kesari’s tenure (1996-1998), has seen many successful seasons as a politician, but his struggle in life began at a young age of seven. Kharge lost his mother and sister in a fire set off by the Razakars or the private militia of the Nizam of Hyderabad, while he himself had a narrow escape. READ MORE

Mallikarjun Kharge Becomes Cong Chief: 6 Reasons Why Party President Elections Was Historic This Time

Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge will take over the reins of the party from Sonia Gandhi following an easy contest for the top post with underdog Shashi Tharoor. The 80-years-old leader’s tenure will begin at a difficult time for Congress as it is breathing for survival with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s juggernaut winning back to back elections from the states to the national level and regional parties securing its lost ground. READ MORE

DefExpo 2022: India Looks to Export BrahMos NG to 10 Countries; Test for Lighter Missile in 2024

After signing a $375 million contract with the Philippines for exporting the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, Brahmos Aerospace Private Ltd is looking to export the missile system and its compact next generation version to at least 10 countries, including South Africa and West Asian countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt. READ MORE

Naked Body of Woman Found in Suitcase at Gurugram’s Iffco Chowk; Cops Say She Was Strangled, May Have Been Raped

Naked body of a woman was found in an abandoned suitcase at Iffco Chowk in Haryana’s Gurugram, police said on Tuesday, adding that the deceased was strangulated to death and that a doctor of autopsy panel said possibility of rape cannot be ruled out. READ MORE

‘On Track to Process Visa Applications within Standard of 15 Days’: UK High Commissioner Alex Ellis

Alex Ellis, the UK High Commissioner to India, on Tuesday said that they are on track to get back to processing India to UK visa applications within 15 days. In a tweet he said that the number of Indian students is up by 89% compared to last year. READ MORE

EPFO Subscribers Likely To Get Full PF Interest Amount Just After Diwali: Reports

Even as the EPFO subscribers are waiting for the deposit of interest in their PF amounts, media reports said the amount might get credited into the account of the subscribers by the end of this month. So, if you have not got the EPF interest amount credited to your account so far, you are likely to get it just after Diwali. READ MORE

‘Could Impact Pakistan’s Visit to India For ODI WC’: PCB Issues Statement After Jay Shah’s Remark on Asia Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board has released a statement following BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s remarks about shifting next year’s Asia Cup from Pakistan to a neutral venue. The political tension between India and Pakistan has hampered bilateral cricket between the two teams for a long time. Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), gave a statement regarding the 2023 Asia Cup on Tuesday after the BCCI 91st AGM in Mumbai where he stated that the multination tournament will be shifted from Pakistan and will be held at a neutral venue. READ MORE

Is Urvashi Rautela’s Viral ‘I Love You’ Video For Rishabh Pant? Actress Breaks Her Silence

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela often gets trolled for her posts as netizens somehow manage to relate them to cricketer Rishabh Pant. A few days ago, Urvashi shared a video wherein she can be seen saying ‘I love you’ and this time too fans were quick to link that video to Rishabh Pant. Now, Urvashi issues clarification over the video. READ MORE

