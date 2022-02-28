News18 Evening Digest: Explosions Heard in Donetsk, Reports of Heavy Shelling in Kharkiv and Other Stories

Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Talks Underway at Belarus Border; Explosions Heard in Donetsk, Reports of Heavy Shelling in Kharkiv

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on Monday began in Belarus with high-level delegations from the two countries. The much-awaited talks is aimed at ending ending hostilities between the two countries, reports Reuters. READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE | UP CM Yogi: I’m a Bhagwadhari and Proud of It, Confident of Winning 300+ Seats

As Uttar Pradesh reaches the final phases of polling, chief minister Yogi Adityanath is confident that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain the state, even as he responded to the attacks of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its chief Akhilesh Yadav. READ MORE

4 Ministers in Ukraine Neighbourhood as PM Modi Keeps an Eye: India Leads by Example in Bringing Citizens Home

India has been one of the most active countries in evacuating its citizens from Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia. On Monday, government sources said four Union ministers including Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh, will travel to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to help coordinate the evacuation process. READ MORE

Deepika Padukone Says She Was Asked to Get Breast Implants at 18; Reveals Best Advice She Got From SRK

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone left the audience impressed with her performance in the latest movie Gehraiyaan. The cast of Shakun Batra’s directorial graced the cover of Filmfare magazine for the February edition. Speaking to the magazine, Deepika revealed some of the best and the worst advice she has received throughout her career. READ MORE

Taiwan is Not Ukraine: Why It Makes Little Sense for China to Attack Taipei Right Now

Even as Russian tanks roll over the open plains of the Ukrainian heartland, Chinese planes have taken to the skies over Taiwan. As the world has watched Ukraine attempt to defend against the overwhelming strength of its neighbour, Taiwan and the People’s Republic of China remain at daggers drawn. Ukraine’s predicament has sparked fears that China may use the West’s preoccupation with the crisis unfolding in Europe to take military action against Taiwan. READ MORE

‘Police Used Chilli, Pepper Sprays’: Indian Students Allege Assault by Ukrainian Forces; Ambassador Igor Polikha Defends Use of Force

As the Ukraine-Russia crisis intensifies with President Vladimir Putin putting nuclear forces on alert, several students fleeing Kharkiv and Kyiv (Kiev), the Ukrainian capital, have alleged assault and police brutality at the Ukrainian border. READ MORE

