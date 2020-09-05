News18 Evening Digest: Families Say Chinese Army Abducted 5 Boys from Arunachal and Other Top Stories

Families Say Chinese Army Abducted 5 Boys from Arunachal Pradesh Who Went Hunting

The Chinese army has reportedly abducted five youths who had gone hunting in a forest in Upper Subansiri district on the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh, amid escalating tensions along the border in eastern Ladakh. According to local media reports, the five were abducted from the Sera 7 patrolling point in Under Nacho Circle. All of them belong to the Tagin community. Their family members living at district headquarters Daporijo said some of their relatives had left for Nacho on Saturday morning to discuss the matter with the Indian Army.

Railways to Run 40 Pairs of New Special Trains from Sept 12, Reservations Open on Sept 10

The Indian Railways on Saturday said it will run 40 pairs of new special trains from September 12. The reservation for these will begin from September 10, said Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav. These trains are in addition to 230 trains already in operation, he added.

Andhra Pradesh Retains Top Spot in 'Ease of Doing Business' Ranking, UP and Telangana Follow

Andhra Pradesh has retained the top position in the ranking of states and union territories (UTs) based on the implementation of the business reform action plan, according to a report released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh and Telangana were placed at the second and third place, respectively in the ease of doing business for 2019, prepared by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Nexus between Kannada Cinema and Drugs — a Grave Crisis for the Celluloid Field

Kannada cinema is facing an existential crisis, a crisis of a different kind. The ongoing police raids on cinema stars to bust the drug rackets operating in the state and the arrest of actor Ragini Dwivedi have shocked the film industry, which is already going through its worst phase due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shocking details of the drug abuse among actors has virtually divided the struggling celluloid world. Some are calling it a vendetta to paint the entire field with the same brush while the others are demanding a total cleanup of the silver screen.

PUBG Mobile Pulled Down From Google Play Store & Apple App Store, ISP Block Could be Next

PUBG Mobile is no longer available for download on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Following the recent order by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to ban 118 Chinese apps in the country, it seems that Google and Apple have both pulled down the popular mobile game. As of now, the game is still running if it is already installed on a phone. However, it won't be long before ISP (Internet Service Providers) are ordered to block the game thereby completely blocking the game across the country.

IPL 2020: Chairman Brijesh Patel Says Schedule Will be Released on September 6

The wait for the schedule of IPL 2020 continues for fans and the teams, but there is a date as to when it will be finalised. IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel has said that the fixtures will be released on September 6. The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier said that the much-awaited fixtures should be available by Friday, but it was not to be, to the disappointment of fans and teams.