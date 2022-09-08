News18 Evening Digest: Farewell to Colonial Past as India Unveils Central Vista 2.0 and Other Stories

Boulevard of New Dreams: Farewell to Colonial Past as India Unveils Central Vista 2.0 | News18 Decodes Revamp

The stage is all set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue stretching from the Vijay Chowk to the India Gate on Thursday. Considered to be the most popuar public space in the city, the redeveloped stretch has red granite walkways spreading around 1.1 lakh square metre with greenery all around, more than 133 light poles along the Kartavya Path — formerly Rajpath — 4,087 trees, 114 modern signages and stepped gardens. READ MORE

Queen Elizabeth II ‘Under Medical Supervision’, Doctors ‘Concerned’ for Her Health: Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II is “under medical supervision” after her doctors expressed concerns over her health. They have recommended her to be medically supervised and her “close family” has been informed about the doctors’ concerns, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. READ MORE

Punjab: On Camera, Man Hacked to Death by Nihang Sikhs Near Golden Temple for ‘Chewing Tobacco’

A shocking incident of a murder on the streets of Amritsar was caught on camera at Sri Harmandir Sahib area near the iconic Golden Temple last night. According to the police, two Nihang Sikhs killed a person after a heated argument. They reportedly fought over the man consuming tobacco around the Golden Temple. READ MORE

Apple 14 Launch Effect: iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini Discontinued In India

Apple iPhone 14 series and the iPhone 14 Pro models have launched this week, and they are coming to the Indian market later this month. But with the new launches, Apple is sacrificing its older iPhones, and this year, we are seeing quite a few models now being discontinued. How can we say that? READ MORE

China’s Latest Crackdown is Against Expensive Cakes. News18 Explains Why Beijing’s After Holiday Dessert

Chinese authorities have launched a crackdown on “sky high” mooncake prices ahead of the autumn festival this weekend, as part of the government’s efforts to combat corruption and societal excesses, according to a report by the Guardian. READ MORE

