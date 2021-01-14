News18 Evening Digest: Farmer Leader Recuses Himself from SC-formed Panel, Ban on Sale of Chicken Stocks Lifted in Delhi & Other Top Stories

Farmer Leader Bhupinder Mann Recuses Himself from SC-formed Panel to Resolve Impasse on Agri Laws

Bhupinder Singh Mann, former lawmaker and national president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), on Thursday said he is recusing himself from the four-member committee constituted by Supreme Court on farm laws to resolve the impasse between farmers and the Centre over the new agri-marketing laws. Farmer unions and opposition parties had raised doubts over the composition of the panel, insisting its members have been in favour of the three laws in the past.

No Spread of Bird Flu in Poultry in Delhi, Ban on Sale and Import of Chicken Stocks Lifted

Bird flu has not spread among chickens in Delhi, an official said on Thursday after all the 100 samples taken from Asia's largest poultry market in Ghazipur tested negative. The results come a day after civic authorities imposed a temporary ban on sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken meat in view of the bird flu situation here. Earlier, samples taken from crows and ducks at parks and lakes in the national capital tested positive for the avian influenza. This had prompted the Delhi government on Monday to ban the sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city and shutting the wholesale poultry market in east Delhi for 10 days as a precautionary measure.

How Vaccines are Being Transported & What Happens at a Vaccination Site: Here’s All You Need to Know

Earlier this week, the Centre finalised purchase orders for 1.65 crore Covid-19 vaccines – 1.10 crore Covishield doses and 55 lakh Covaxin doses. The purchase order set off one of the most crucial steps ahead of the first phase of vaccination -- that of transporting the vaccines across the length and breadth of the country. After reaching different states, the vaccine shipments would have to be stored in designated spots ahead of the national vaccination rollout on January 16.

Thailand Open: Saina Nehwal Crashes Out in 2nd Round With Loss to Busanan Ongbamrungphan

Saina Nehwal lost to Busanan Ongbamrungphan 23-21, 14-21, 16-21 in the women's singles second round of the Thailand Open Super 1000 tournament on Thursday. Nehwal fought hard and won the first game 23-21, despite Busanan messing up on her serves. The unforced errors on her serve continued but Busanan rallied well to take the second game 21-14.

On Pongal Eve, 700 Sanitation Workers and Covid-Warriors Sacked Without Notice in TN

Ahead of Pongal, as many as 700 sanitation workers in Tamil Nadu have been fired from their jobs without notice despite being on the frontline of Covid-19 relief work for months. The move came from the Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday, causing a row and protests among sanitation workers as well as staff.

Macaulay Culkin Backs Removal of Donald Trump Scene in 'Home Alone 2'

Actor Macaulay Culkin has shown support to edit scenes featuring Donald Trump from his 1992 global blockbuster, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York. Culkin, now 40, starred as Kevin McAllister in the popular Christmas film. He shared his thoughts on having Trump edited out of the film around the time of the outgoing US President's second impeachment by the House of Representatives, reports people.com. "Petition to digitally replace trump in 'home alone 2' with 40-year-old macaulay culkin," tweeted a fan.

Signal Gets A Big Update For The Apple iPhone: Everything You Need To Know Before You Download

At a time when Signal is clocking a significant number of new users globally, the privacy focused messaging app has released a new update for the iOS version of the app, for Apple iPhone users. The new version of the app, which is Signal version 5.2, is getting a dozen new changes, which include new features, functionality and tweaks to improve usability. The highlight changes include more participants for group calls, enhanced sharing on Signal with multiple contacts simultaneously and video quality as well as size improvements.