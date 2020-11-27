News18 Evening Digest: Farmers Allowed to Hold 'Peaceful Protest' in Delhi, PM to Visit Covid-19 Vaccine Facilities Tomorrow & Other Top Stories

Delhi Police Allow Farmers to Hold 'Peaceful Agitation' at Burari Ground

Farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws were on Friday allowed to enter the national capital and hold peaceful agitation, the Delhi Police said. The move came amid clashes between farmers and police personnel at the Singhu border. Police said farmers have been allowed to hold peaceful protest at the Nirankari Ground in north Delhi. "After holding discussion with farmer leaders, the protesting farmers have been permitted inside Delhi to hold peaceful protest at Nirankari Ground in Burari. We appeal to all farmers to maintain peace," said Eish Singhal, Delhi Police PRO.

Jolt to TMC Ahead of Bengal Polls, Rebel Leader Suvendu Adhikari Resigns as Transport Minister

In a jolt to the Trinamool Congress leadership ahead of the Bengal assembly polls next year, rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari tendered his resignation as State Transport Minister on Friday. The announcement was made by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who said that the "issue will be addressed from constitutional perspective". "Today at 1:05 pm a resignation letter of Mr. Suvendu Adhikari from office as minister addressed to Hon'ble Chief Minister has been forwarded to me. The issue will be addressed from constitutional perspective," Dhankhar tweeted.

PM Modi to Visit 3 Covid Vaccine Facilities in Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fly to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune on Saturday to take stock of the development of the Covid-19 vaccine at the facilities there. Modi will visit pharma major Zydus Cadila's plant in Ahmedabad to get information about its vaccine development, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said. The prime minister will reach the plant, located in the Changodar industrial area, over 20 km from Ahmedabad, around 9.30 am, an official said.

National Traders' Body Demands 7-day Ban on Amazon for Violating Country of Origin Rule

Upset over the minimum penalty of merely Rs 25,000 on Amazon India for not providing mandatory details of 'Country of Origin' of products displayed on its platform, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has demanded that a seven-day ban be imposed on it and other big e-commerce companies for violating the rules and policies. CAIT said the fundamental of levying the fine is to make offenders realise they should not commit the same offence anymore. However, the paltry monetary penalty has no significance at all.

Kangana Ranaut Bungalow Demolition Smacks of Malice, Says High Court; Quashes BMC's Notice

The Bombay High Court on Friday said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) action of demolishing a part of Kangana Ranaut's bungalow smacks of malafide and was done to cause substantial loss to the actor, and quashed the demolition order. The court also said it does not approve of authorities using "muscle power" against any citizen. A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla noted that the action undertaken by the civic body leaves hardly "any manner of doubt" that it was unauthorised. The bench was hearing Ranaut's petition challenging the demolition carried out by BMC at her Pali Hill bungalow in suburban Bandra on September 9.

Man Who Threw Eggs at Police Station During Hong Kong Protests Sent to Jail for 21 Months

In what may be a controversial verdict, a protester in Hong Kong has been jailed for 21 months for egging a police station during last year's Hong Kong protests. The 31-year-old protester named Pun Ho-chiu had thrown an egg at a police station during the Hong Kong protests on July 21 last year. According to a report in state broadcaster RTHK, Ho-chiu was charged with nine different counts including causing criminal damage, assaulting a cop, and illegal assembly. Lau was known as the "the painter" and according to the court, played an important role in the protests.