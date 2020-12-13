News18 Evening Digest: Farmers Block Jaipur-Delhi Road; Amit Shah Meets Tomar and Other Top Stories

Jaipur-Delhi Road Blocked as Farmers Carry Out March; Amit Shah Meets Tomar

The Delhi Police has scaled up security by deploying extra personnel and putting in place multi-layered barricades at various border points in view of the call given by farmers to intensify their protest against the Centre's new agri laws and block the Jaipur-Delhi highway today. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points of Delhi for over two weeks, demanding repeal of the new farm laws. They said major highways linking the national capital will be blocked from Sunday and they will sit on a hunger strike on December 14, when they have called for a nationwide protest Adequate arrangements have made and these include multi-layered barricades and deployment of extra personnel.

Financial Woes, Economic Constraints & 2022 Polls: Why Amarinder Singh Has Little to Gain from Farmers' Stir

Stakeholders in the 2022 Punjab assembly elections are finding that the political terrain has shifted, with the farmers' agitation against the Farm Acts 2020 taking on a life of its own. Political experiments of this kind have the potential for snowballing, with unpredictable consequences. Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh is on a slippery slope; the protest he actively encouraged could boomerang on his party. A quick and face-saving end to the imbroglio is in his interests, before new forces come into play, hijack the platform and alter the narrative. Nor can he allow dissidents within his own party to gain leverage from it.

'Why 1,000 Cr New Parliament When Half of India is Hungry': Kamal Haasan Asks PM to 'Please Answer'

Tamil superstar-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre's new Parliament project at a time "when half of India is hungry" and reeling under a backbreaking pandemic. Incidentally, Haasan, who heads the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), is set to kick off his poll campaign for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021 on Sunday.

Christopher Nolan Had Approached Irrfan Khan for Interstellar, Calls Him a 'Great Actor'

Late actor Irrfan Khan had not only won over fans' hearts in India with his acting skills, but had floored international artists as well. Tom Hanks, Ron Howard, Chris Pratt, Natalie Portman, Riz Ahmed are some of the acclaimed names Irrfan worked with in various projects during his time, including others. Irrfan was also approached by famed Hollywood director Christopher Nolan for his sci-fi film Interstellar, with Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in lead roles. However, Irrfan could not be part of the film due to other work commitments.

Nick Jonas Has a Priceless Reaction to His Moniker 'National Jiju'

Hollywood singer-actor Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra two years ago and the couple has been going strong ever since. Recent reports even suggest that a baby is also on the minds of the couple. On being called jiju, Nick said, "I think Priyanka is the sister of the country in a way, and I'm happy to be sister's husband." Priyanka added that they loved when the moniker 'national jiju' started trending on social media when they married and how it has suck with Nick thereafter.

India vs Australia A, Pink-ball IND vs AUS A Practice Match, Day 3 at Sydney: Match Ends in Draw

The Indian cricket team will head into the first day-night Test against Australia with a lot of optimism and happy selection dilemmas, having managed to tick most of the boxes before drawing the three-day pink-ball dress rehearsal against Australia A here on Sunday. Australia A gave a better account of themselves on an eased out third day track, despite being reduced to 25 for 3, ending on 305 for 4 riding on Ben McDermott and Jack Wildermuth's centuries. Both the batsmen survived a barrage of bouncers under lights from Indian pacers.