News18 Evening Digest: Farmers Say Open for Talks if Govt Sends Good Proposal; PM Lays Foundation Stone of New Parl Building and Other Top Stories

Open for Talks if They Send Good Proposal, Say Farmers as Agri Minister Urges Unions to Reconsider Amendment Offer

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has appealed to farmer leaders to reconsider the government's proposal to amend the three new farm laws and set a date for next round of talks, a day after the protesting unions rejected the government's offer. "The government is ready to consider with an open mind any provision in the new laws where farmers have any issues and we want to clarify all their apprehensions… We kept waiting for suggestions from farmers' leaders to address their concerns, but they are stuck on the repeal of laws," Tomar said at a press conference, while virtually ruling out conceding to the key demand over which thousands of farmers are protesting on various borders of the national capital for nearly two weeks.

Old Parliament Gave Direction to Independent India, New One Will Witness 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM

Describing the laying of foundation stone of the new Parliament building as a "milestone in India's democratic history", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said if the old Parliament house gave direction to the country post-independence, the new one would be a witness to making of a self-reliant India. Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone of the new building and performing the ground-breaking ceremony, Modi said many new things were being done in the new Parliament House, which will increase the efficiency of the MPs as modern methods will be incorporated in the work culture.

Sharad Pawar Emerges Frontrunner to be Next UPA Chairperson as Sonia Gandhi Looks Set for Retirement

Sharad Pawar, the grand old man of Maharashtra politics, has emerged as the frontrunner to be appointed as the next UPA chairperson to replace Sonia Gandhi as she looks set to retire from the role. According to sources, Sonia Gandhi's reluctance to continue in the top job has been evident for a while and she is hopeful that her replacement will be found soon, and Pawar is the man likely for the job. The Congress will hold elections early next year to select a new president and while Rahul Gandhi remains unwilling to assume the post, it's clear that the party is likely to get a new president soon.

Shloka, Akash Ambani Become Parents To a Baby Boy

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, on Thursday, welcomed their first child - a baby boy. The couple had tied the knot in early-March 2019. "With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna , Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai," a statement from the family read. The statement further read, "Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani." The statement from the family said that both mother and son are doing well.

Pooja Bedi 'Horrified' at Sanjana Sanghi's New Ad, Says 'Violence Against Men is Not Acceptable'

An ad, for a streaming app, featuring Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi of Dil Bechara fame, has left Pooja Bedi "horrified." The ad, which has been facing a lot of backlash on social media for promoting violence against men, shows Sanjana and her co-actor wondering which film or show to watch. Following this, Sanjana starts to slap him on the face repeatedly before he tells her to stop after the eighth slap. She then says that they would watch the eighth show on the streaming platform.