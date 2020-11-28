News18 Evening Digest: Farmers Throng Delhi's Burari Ground in Protest, PM Assures Speedy Vaccine Development & Other Top Stories

'Hum Honge Kaamyab': Slogans, Songs & Drumbeats Galore as Hundreds of Farmers Gather at Burari

Shouting slogans, singing songs and carrying flags in reds, greens and blues, about 400 farmers from various groups and states on Saturday gathered at north Delhi's Burari ground where the government had allowed them to hold a peaceful protest against the new farm laws. While thousands of farmers sat it out at various border points into Delhi for the third consecutive day, many made their way into the national capital and gathered at the Nirankari ground, one of the largest in the city. The farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana and also from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, arrived in trucks and tractors. Slogans such as Dharti Mata Ki Jai, Narendra Modi Kisan Virodhi and Inquilab Zindabad could be heard from different parts of the vast, dusty ground. READ MORE

Slower GDP Contraction for India in Q2, But Economic Pain will Linger on for Several Quarters

The Indian economy continues to contract although the pace of contraction has slowed. The GDP growth in Q2 (July-September) was -7.5% against -23.9% degrowth in the June quarter, bringing all-round cheer. But this cheer needs to be tempered with caution. The government has already asserted that the Q2 data point to a V-shaped recovery. Will it hold? For one, the Indian economy is now back to the December 2017 level, which means we have shrunk to the level seen nearly three years ago. Two, a better comparison would have been the September quarter of the last fiscal year, when the economy was still growing at 4.4%. Three, the GDP data for the June and September quarters this year are based only on initial estimates based on economic activity in primarily the organised sector. Data for the vast unorganised sector would come in with a lag and it is entirely possible the economy has contracted more than is evident for Q2 with current data. READ MORE

Bharat Biotech Working with ICMR for Speedy Progress in Vaccine Development, Says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited a facility of Bharat Biotech located at Genome valley here and reviewed the progress of Covaxin, a vaccine candidate for COVID-19 being developed by the company. Modi landed at Hakimpet Air Force station near here at around 1 pm, as part of his three-city tour to take the stock of COVID-19 vaccine development. He was received by Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police Mahendar Reddy and other officials. He proceeded to the facility at Genome valley, a life sciences cluster about 20 km from the AF base by road amid tight security. READ MORE

'He Will Be a President Who Represents the Best in Us': Kamala Harris Praises Joe Biden

Joe Biden will be a president who represents the best of America, his deputy and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has said, asserting that he is a leader the world will respect. Lavishing praise on 78-year-old US President-elect, Harris on Friday said that Biden will be a president for all Americans. Know that Biden will be a president who represents the best in us. A leader the world will respect and our children can look up to, Harris said in a tweet. Harris, 56, the daughter of an Indian immigrant from Chennai, has created history by becoming the first Black American woman to be elected as the country's Vice President. READ MORE

Salman Khan Announces Bigg Boss 14 'Finale' to be Held Next Week, Says 'Ab Scene Paltega'

Bigg Boss 14's upcoming Weekend Ka War episode is going to have some high-voltage drama. The latest promo shows host Salman Khan will be dropping the bombshell on the housemates as he announced that Bigg Boss 14 finale will take place next week, much to everyone’s shock. The promo shows Salman saying, “Ab Scene Paltega, ab Bigg Boss 14 ka finale 1 week of January nhi, balki next week hoga." Salman went to add that only four people will make it to the finale of Bigg Boss 14. READ MORE

Glenn Maxwell’s Reaction to a Meme Shared by Jimmy Neesham About KL Rahul Will Leave You in Splits

The 1st ODI match between Australia and India has started a meme fest on Twitter. This took place after Glenn Maxwell played exceedingly well in the outing against India. Glenn’s performance in the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League was not up to the mark. He was a part of the Kings XI Punjab team and could only manage to score 108 runs in 13 matches for the franchise. His bowling too had been unimpressive in the entire IPL tournament. He bowled for 21 overs in the tournament and could only take as many as three wickets. READ MORE