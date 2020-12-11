News18 Evening Digest: Farmers' Union Moves SC Against New Farm Laws; India on Track to Meet Paris Deal Targets and Other Top Stories

Farmers' Union Moves SC Against New Farm Laws, Says Disproportionately Helps Businesses

The Bhartiya Kisan Union today filed a petition in the Supreme Court asking it to quash three agricultural laws passed by Parliament in September as they were "illegal, arbitrary, approved in haste and will expose the farmers to corporate greed". The plea said the farmers are indeed afraid that the corporate houses will twist and turn words to wind them in an unfavourable contract just like money lenders.

5 Years On, India on Track to Meet Paris Deal Targets, But Challenges Remain Due to Push for Coal

India is the only G20 country on track to meet its voluntary commitments made under the 2015 Paris climate agreement and has behaved responsibly to mitigate climate change challenge, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on the eve of Paris deal's fifth anniversary on Friday. On December 12, 2015, 196 countries adopted the legally binding international treaty on climate change. The agreement came into force in November 2016.

Boeing 737 MAX Resumes Flight Operations With Brazil's Gol Airlines After Suspension in March

The Boeing 737 MAX fleet of aircraft, which were globally grounded after two fatal crashes involving the model that took place within months, has resumed flight operations in Brazil. The inaugural flight from Sao Paulo and Porto Alegre on Wednesday was operated by Brazil's low-cost airline Gol, Xinhua news agency reported. But the airline declined to unveil further details of the inaugural flight. In March 2019, Gol announced its decision to suspend the use of Boeing 737 MAX 8 model planes until further notice.

Choreographer Remo D’Souza Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to the ICU

Bollywood choreographer and director Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack on Friday (December 12) afternoon. He is currently admitted in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. His wife Lizelle is present with him at the hospital. According to a report, the choreographer underwent an angiography and is currently admitted to the ICU.

Greg Chappell Makes Bold Statement on Virat Kohli Before India vs Australia Test Series

Batting great and former India coach Greg Chappell has called Virat Kohli the "most Australian non-Australian" cricketer of all time and thanked the sport's "most important" figure for championing the cause of the Test format with his "all-out aggression". Chappell invoked Mahatma Gandhi before crediting Kohli's intensity for bringing about a paradigm shift in Indian cricket. "Many previous Indian cricket teams tended to play with undue deference to their opponents, as if in accord with the Gandhian principle. Sourav Ganguly was the first Indian captain to try to change that approach. It worked to a degree in India, but usually hit a hurdle overseas," Chappell wrote in 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

Bad News for PUBG Mobile India? Apex Child Rights Body Demands Legislations Before Launch

India's apex child rights body NCPCR has said it will not be appropriate to relaunch popular gaming app PUBG in the country until legislations are in place for such online games, according to officials. PUBG was among 118 Chinese mobile applications banned by the government in September this year. The government had said these apps "are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".