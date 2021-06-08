News18 Evening Digest: Fastly CDN Outage Meant Twitch, Reddit, NYT Crashed and Other Top Stories

Fastly CDN Outage Meant Twitch, Reddit, NYT and More Sites Crashed, But the Fix is Here

Fastly, a popular cloud service provider that offers enterprise grade infrastructure to some of the most popular websites around the world, faced a server outage earlier today. The glitch began to be reported on social media platforms, with many users citing that popular websites such as Twitch, Reddit, GitHub, The New York Times, Lonely Planet, Shazam, The Rolling Stone and more were suddenly not accessible. The issue was quickly identified as an outage of service in the content delivery network (CDN) of the service provider. READ MORE

Got COVID-19 Vaccine? You May Get Higher Interest Rates On Bank FDs

In an effort to motivate the eligible people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, some government-owned banks have announced higher interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) for those who have got the jabs. READ MORE

Doctors Suspect Delta Variant Behind Hearing Loss, Severe Blood Clots In Covid Patients

The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, is considered the major factor behind the devastating second wave of the pandemic in India. Now, some serious side effects are indicating the severity of the variant. Covid patients in India are reportedly facing unusual side effects such as hearing loss and blood clots leading to gangrene. Doctors said more evidence is required to establish if the Delta variant is responsible for this. READ MORE

Divya Khosla Kumar Says Rape Accused Pearl V Puri was to Sign a Big Film: Now Everything is Lost

Actress-filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar has spoken up in support of actor Pearl V Puri, who has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in 2019. Expressing concern about the possible impact of this case on Pearl’s career, Kumar said, “Who will be accountable for his aborted career if and when he is proven not guilty? It’s a very serious charge, and it will have far-reaching repercussions on Pearl’s career. He was just starting out in life. Television had given him stardom. And I can tell you, he was on the verge of signing a very big film. Now everything is lost." READ MORE

Heavy Sleepers: Footage Shows Chinese 15 Elephants on Trek Take Nap

A herd of wild elephants in southwestern China have been captured on camera taking a breather from a 500-kilometre march of chaos that has caused more than $1 million in damage. Chinese state television has launched a 24-hour live feed of the herd as the country remains on watch following the 15 elephants’ epic trek through homes, barns and crops in Yunnan province. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here