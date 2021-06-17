News18 Evening Digest: FIR Against Labs For Fake Covid Tests During Kumbh and Other Top Stories

FIR Registered Against 2 Labs for Faking Covid Test Reports During Kumbh

On the complaint of chief medical officer, the firm Max Corporate Service (MCS) and two private laboratories – Delhi-based Lal Chandani Lab and Hissar-based Nalwa lab – have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. READ MORE

Hockey: 16-member Indian Womens Squad Announced for Tokyo Olympics

This will be the Indian Women’s Hockey team’s third appearance at the Olympic Games and their second consecutive outing. READ MORE

Internet Outages Briefly Disrupt Access to Websites, Apps Across Globe

Many services were up and running after an hour or so but the affected companies said they were working overtime to prevent further problems. READ MORE

Rafael Nadal Says He Is Pulling Out of Wimbledon And Olympics

Rafael Nadal in a tweet announced that he is pulling out of the Wimbledon, starting June 28 and the Olympics, startng next month. READ MORE

IIT Madras Launches Internship in Memory Studies, New Course in Pipeline

Internship and research opportunities will be available for Indian students as well as international scholars through an annual membership programme in collaboration with the International Memory Studies Association. READ MORE

Bigg Boss 15 Likely to Be On-Air for 6 Months, Have New Wild Card Entry Every Week?

While the host of BB 15 is confirmed in Salman Khan, there are various speculations doing the round regarding the new season’s format and contestants. READ MORE

Cleanest City Indore Takes Up Unique Challenge of a ‘Covi Safe’ Road

Indore city has taken up a stretch of road which will be taken up as a challenge to be made Corona-free through 100% vaccination. READ MORE

Google Maps Satellite Image of Invisible Island’ off Kerala Coast Leaves Experts Baffled

The ‘island’, shaped like a kidney bean, was picked up by the Google Maps satellite imagery and is half the size of west Kochi. READ MORE

