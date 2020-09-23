News18 Evening Digest: Flooded Mumbai on Red Alert; Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Summoned by NCB

Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Summoned in Drugs Probe Linked to Sushant Case

Actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakulpreet Singh have been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs probe linked to the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. They have been asked to appear in the next three days. These are the most high-profile persons to be summoned for questioning in the widening probe into the link between drugs and the film industry.

Mumbai Flooded After Heavy Rains, IMD Issues Red Alert for City and Coastal Maharashtra

Heavy rains that have submerged several areas in Mumbai turned fiercer today with intense rainfall lashing the financial capital and its suburbs. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and other coastal areas. The Santacruz observatory recorded 286.4mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Wednesday, the fourth highest daily figure between 1974 and 2020. Transport services have been affected all over the city and five teams of the National Disaster Response Force are on standby.

'Symbol of Resistance': Shaheen Bagh 'Dadi' Bilkis Among Time’s Most Influential People of 2020

Bilkis, an 82-year-old woman who protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood, was among the Indians featured on the Time magazine list of "The 100 Most Influential People of 2020" along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurana, Professor of Clinical Microbiology Ravindra Gupta, and Google Chief Executive officer Sundar Pichai.

No Coercive Action Against Facebook Executive over 'Role' in February Riots, Delhi Assembly Panel Tells SC

Nudged by the Supreme Court, the Delhi assembly's peace committee that is looking into alleged misapplication of Facebook's anti-hate speech rules during the February riots in the national capital has deferred its meeting and said it won't take coercive action against the social media giant's top executive in India. Facebook is embroiled in a massive controversy in India over allegations that it did not apply hate speech rules to incendiary content by BJP leaders and right-wing groups.

Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh is Rafale Squadron's First Woman Fighter Pilot

Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh will be the first woman fighter pilot of the Rafale squadron 'Golden Arrows'. Singh was commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2017 as part of the second batch of female fighter pilots. After a conversion training, she will be transition from the IAF's oldest jet, the MiG-21, to the newest Rafale fighter jet.

Apple India Online Store Is Now Open With iPhone Trade-in, Mac Configure to Order & More

The much-awaited Apple India online store is now open for business. As expected, the complete range of Apple's products and services are available in the online shop, and that includes the iPhone line-up, the Mac computing device line-up and the iPad series. There are category specific offers lined-up as well, including trade-in and exchange offers for the iPhones, localisations, the Education Store and Configure option for Mac computing devices.