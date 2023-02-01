News18 Evening Digest: FM Sitharaman Says Women, Tourism, Artisans & Green Growth Key Points of Budget & Other Top Stories

Budget 2023 LIVE News Updates: Women, Tourism, Artisans, Green Growth, FM Lists 4 Key Points of Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the four emphasis points of the Union Budget 2023-24 are empowering women, action plan for tourism, initiatives for Vishvakarmas (artisans) and green growth. LIVE NOW

Budget 2023: Govt On The Offensive on Defence, Allocation Up About 13% to Rs 5.94 L Cr, Army in Focus

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2023-24 announced an increase of almost 13 per cent for defence from the previous financial year. The rise in allocation is higher than last year’s increase (9.62 per cent), hinting at the government’s motive of giving more boost to the defence grid of national security. READ MORE

Govt Not Forcing Anyone to Move from Old Tax Regime to New, But…, Says Sitharaman in Post-Budget Address

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the government is not forcing anyone to move from the old tax regime to the new but the latter is attractive as it gives greater rebates. READ MORE

Rs 3,397.32 Crores! Indian Sports Receives Highest Ever Allocation in Budget 2023

India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year at the parliament on Wednesday and the sports sector is set to receive its highest-ever allocation of a whooping sum of Rupees Rs 3,397.32 crores. READ MORE

Aamir Ali Breaks Silence on Relationship Rumours With Shamita Shetty; Says ‘I Am Single, She Is…’

Aamir Ali has finally reacted to his dating rumours with actress Shamita Shetty. The actor, who was previously married to TV actress Sanjeeda Sheikh, took to Twitter and posted a video, where he spoke about all the reports that have been written about them. The actor refuted the dating rumours and said that he was being corteous and was just escorting her to her car. READ MORE

