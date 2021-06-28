News18 Evening Digest: FM Sitharaman's Booster Shots to Revive Economy, LeT Commander Arrested in Budgam & Other Top Stories

FM Sitharaman’s Booster Shots to Revive Economy Amid Covid-19 Wave. Key Highlights

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a slew of relief measures to help bring the economy back on its feet after the unannounced second wave of the pandemic caused rampant distress. The measures included ramping up of healthcare infrastructure, providing credit guarantee scheme and focusing of job creation, among other things. READ MORE

LeT Commander Nadeem Abrar Arrested in Budgam, ‘Big Success’ for Security Forces

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Nadeem Abrar was arrested on Monday from Narbal area of Budgam district along with his close associate. He was involved in several killings and attacks along the Srinagar-Baramulla Border. He has also been allegedly involved in attacks on security forces. READ MORE

‘Covid Cases Dipping, But Second Wave Not Over Yet’: Harsh Vardhan At Meet With GoM on Pandemic

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday chaired a meeting with the Group of Ministers (GOM) on the Covid-19 situation in the country, reiterating the importance of virus-appropriate behavior as states begin to open up. READ MORE

WhatsApp Appoints Ex-Amazon Executive Manesh Mahatme as Head of Payments

WhatsApp has appointed former Amazon executive Manesh Mahatme as head of its Payments business in India. Mahatme brings with him 17 years of experience in digital financial services and payments across Citibank, Airtel Money and Amazon, WhatsApp said in a statement on Monday. READ MORE

Twitter Website Displays Distorted Map of India; J&K, Ladakh Shown as Separate Country

Amid a stand-off with the Indian government over compliance with new IT rules, the Twitter website is displaying a wrong map of India, showing Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate country. The glaring distortion appears on the career section of Twitter website under the header ‘Tweep Life’. READ MORE

Govt May Nudge SII to Apply for EMA Clearance for Covishield, Take Up Issue at Diplomatic Level with EU

The government may nudge the Serum Institute of India (SII) to apply for clearance from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for inclusion in the ‘Green Pass’ vaccine passport programme for the entry of Covishield-vaccinated Indians to Europe, and is also taking up the matter at the diplomatic level both with the European Union and individual European countries. READ MORE

Swedish PM Stefan Lofven Resigns After Losing No Confidence Vote

Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven resigned on Monday, one week after he lost a vote of no confidence, leaving it up to the speaker of parliament to begin the search for a replacement. Lofven could have either called a snap election or resigned following the no-confidence vote last week. READ MORE

