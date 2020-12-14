News18 Evening Digest: Former Indian Diplomats Slam Trudeau in Open Letter and Other Top Stories

Trudeau Remark on Farmers’ Protest Blatant Vote Bank Politics, Say Former Indian Diplomats in Open Letter

In an open letter, a group of former Indian diplomats have accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of indulging in “vote bank politics” with his support to the Indian farmers’ protest. The open letter was issued by 'Indian Ambassadors' Group', which included former diplomats Vishnu Prakash, Ajay Swarup, GS Iyer and SK Mathur. Expressing concern over activities of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada, the statement said they are also radicalising the Canadian youth with far-reaching consequences, which is being ignored at the altar of short-term political expediency. Read more

No Question of Taking Retrograde Steps Against Agriculture Sector Ever, Says Rajnath Singh

As farmers intensified their protests against the newly enacted farm laws, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that agriculture was a "mother sector" and there was no question of taking any "retrograde steps" against it ever. In an address at the annual general meeting of industry chamber FICCI, Singh also said the recent reforms in the sector have been undertaken with the best interests of farmers in mind and that the government is always "open to discussion and dialogue". Read more

Centre Says Stubble Burning No Longer an Issue for Delhi Pollution, SC Seeks Affidavit on Air Quality Mgmt

The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that since December 3, stubble burning is not an issue for air pollution in Delhi. The top court asked the Centre to apprise it of the steps taken so far by the Commission of Air Quality in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas to address air pollution. Read more

'Shudras Take Offence When Caste Called Out for They Are Ignorant': Pragya Thakur's Latest Shocker

Pragya Thakur, the BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal, on Sunday said that a 'shudra' (fourth and lowest of the traditional varnas as per scriptures) “feels bad when called a shudra because they are ignorant and for the lack of understanding.” Besides, Thakur asked Kshatriya women “to produce more and more children to induct them into the Armed Forces so that they can fight for the nation and strengthen its security.” Read more

Those Calling Protesting Farmers Anti-nationals Should Go to Pakistan, AAP's Raghav Chadha

AAP leader and spokesperson Raghav Chadha Monday said whoever is calling the farmers protesting against the new agriculture-marketing laws as "anti-nationals" are themselves against the country, and they should go to Pakistan. The AAP MLA said there are some people referring to the agitating farmers, who are the country's food-providers, as "anti-nationals". "I want to tell those people calling the farmers as anti-national that you are the ones who are anti-nationals and you should go to Pakistan. They have no place in India," Chadha said. Read more

First Batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines Arrives in Canada

The first COVID-19 vaccines landed on Canadian soil on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, and some Canadians are expected to roll up their sleeves for a shot as soon as Monday. Canada and the United States are set this week to become the first Western nations after the UK to begin inoculations with the newly approved vaccine. Read more

Lucky Ali's Goa Gig Raises Questions as Audience Seen Sitting Closely without Face Masks

Ever since Lucky Ali released a video of him singing his old hit O Sanam, he is a rage once again on Internet, particularly because he made the 90s kid nostalgic about the years gone by. Over the past weekend he was once again all over the Internet for singing the 90s hit at a Goa gig. Read more

Ola Announces to Invest Rs 2,400 Crore in Tamil Nadu, Set Up Largest Electric Scooter Factory

Ride-hailing platform Ola on Monday said it has inked an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 2,400 crore for setting up its first electric scooter factory in the state. Upon completion, the factory will create nearly 10,000 jobs and will be the world's largest scooter manufacturing facility that will initially have an annual capacity of 2 million units, a statement said. Read more