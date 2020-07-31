News18 Evening Digest: Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti's Detention under PSA Extended by 3 Months & Other Top Stories

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti's Detention under Public Safety Act Extended by 3 Months

The detention of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti was on Friday extended by three more months. Mufti has been in detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). The current detention order of the former chief minister was expiring on August 5. READ MORE

21 Dead in Punjab after Allegedly Consuming Spurious Alcohol, CM Orders Probe

Even as at least 21 persons died due to alleged consumption of spurious liquor in Amritsar, Batala and Tarn Taran districts of Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered a magisterial inquiry led by the Jalandhar Divisional Commissioner into the matter. Five more deaths were reported on Friday in Batala. One person was admitted in hospital in a critical condition. Four more deaths have also been reported from Tarn Taran. READ MORE

GST Compensation: Centre Could Borrow to Pay States as Raising Taxes May be Counter-productive

The GST compensation due with the Centre for four months are enough to pay salaries to all Punjab government employees for two months, said the state’s finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal. He was responding to Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal over her assertion that the Centre has cleared the entire pending GST compensation amount for the state by releasing Rs 12,187 crore for FY2019-20. READ MORE

Ex-Union Minister Sukh Ram Narrates the Story Behind India's First Mobile Phone Call

Ex-Union Minister, Sukh Ram, remembers how he beat all disbelief to bring mobile technology to India. On July 31, 1995, India reached a historic milestone by making the first ever mobile phone call – between erstwhile Union Telecom Minister, Sukh Ram, and Chief Minister of West Bengal, Jyoti Basu. READ MORE

Karnataka Woman Pledges Mangalsutra to Buy TV Set for Children's On-air Classes amid Pandemic

A woman in Raddir Naganur village in Karnataka's Gadag district pledged her mangalsutra in order to buy a television set for her children, studying in classes seven and eight in a government school, so that they could attend on-air classes. With schools remaining shut in view of the coronavirus pandemic, children studying in government schools are being taught their lessons through DD Chandana channel. READ MORE

Kapil Dev Says He Was a Better Athlete Than Richard Hadlee, Iam Botham and Imran Khan Put Together

Former India captain Kapil Dev believes he was a better athelete than fellow all-rounders Richard Hadlee, Imran Khan and Ian Botham but he wouldn't class himself above them based on cricketing ability. Dev added that Hadlee was the best bowler among all four of them and that Imran, while not the most natural athelete, worked very hard on his game. READ MORE