News18 Evening Digest: Former Olympian Sushil Kumar Named Main Accused In Chhatrasal Stadium Murder Case & Other Top Stories

Sushil Kumar Named as Main Accused in Chhatrasal Stadium Murder Case Chargesheet

Sushil Kumar’s situation regarding the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case seems to going worse with each development with the two-time Olympic medallist still behind bars. Sushil is in jail in connection with the murder of Sagar Dhankar. Sagar and two of his friends were allegedly assaulted at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to the injuries later. Sushil was arrested following a big search by Delhi Police as Sushil was hidden. READ MORE

Britain to Offer Vaccine Booster Shots for 32 Million Next Month: Report

Britain will offer COVID-19 booster vaccines to 32 million Britons starting early next month with up to 2,000 pharmacies set to deliver the programme, The Telegraph reported on Sunday. The campaign could start as soon as Sept. 6, which would see the rollout completed by early December if it goes to plan, the report added. READ MORE

PM Modi Launches e-RUPI. Govt to Send Money via SMS Vouchers to your Mobile. How to Use

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a new digital payment mode — e-RUPI. The digital voucher aims to ensure that government’s monetary benefits directly reach citizens in a ‘leak-proof’ manner. Under this new payment system, the beneficiaries will get an electronic voucher or coupon that can be used without online banking, payment applications and other traditional payment modes. READ MORE

Noted South Indian Singer Kalyani Menon Passes Away

Noted South Indian singer, Kalyani Menon passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Monday at the age of 80. She is survived by her son Rajeev Menon, who is a famous film director of South India. Kalyani Menon, hailing from Kerala and settled in Chennai shot to fame by singing in the movie, “Dweep" directed by Malayalam director, Ramu Kariat. READ MORE

Tears of Covid Positive Patients Can Be Source of SARS-COV-2 Infection, Finds Study

Arecent study has found that Covid-19 infection can be transmitted through tears of patients as SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in conjunctival secretions. However, respiratory droplets remain the primary source of coronavirus infection. READ MORE

‘L is For Lockdown’: 7-year-old Bengaluru Girl Publishes Book on Pandemic

Putting the coronavirus lockdown to a very productive use, a seven-year-old from Bengaluru has written and published a book that deals with her time during the pandemic, online classes and other issues such as cyber crime like phishing. The book, titled ‘L is for Lockdown - Jiya’s Journal of Lockdown Lessons’ has received a lot of love and support and is by Jiya Gangadhar. READ MORE

Mysterious Meteor Turns ‘Green’ After Shoots through Sky with Huge Explosion in Turkey

The skies in Izmir, Turkey, turned green recently, leaving people in awe and wonder of the celestial force kindling with the clouds, snatching its conventional appearance. A Twitter user who goes by the name Halil Ibrahim Cakan uploaded a video of this mystical view, and people started pouring multiple theories in the comments. The video shows a ball of fire plummeting from the sky. as it hides behind the clouds for a very brief moment, it bursts into a blinding light, turning the whole sky green. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here