News18 Evening Digest: Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s Son Abhijit Mukherjee Joins TMC

Abhijit Mukherjee, former President Pranab Mukherjee’s Son, Joins TMC; Says ‘Congress Wasn’t Utilising Me’

In a significant political development, former president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday. At around 4pm, Mukherjee joined the ruling TMC in presence of party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and party secretary general Partha Chatterjee at Trinamool Bhavan in Kolkata. Read More

Co-WIN to Be Made Open Source for All Nations: PM Modi Bats for ‘Global Fight’ Against Covid | Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the Co-WIN platform was being made open-source, available to any country interested in the technology, while addressing the CoWIN Global Conclave. About 50 countries had expressed interest in the CoWIN app for their vaccination drive. Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama, and Uganda are among the countries willing to adopt the technology behind the app. Read More

Maha House Passes Resolution Asking Centre to Bring Amendment to Remove 50% Cap on Quotas

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution urging the Centre to bring a Constitutional amendment to remove the 50 per cent ceiling on caste-based reservations set earlier by the Supreme Court as it is coming in the way of granting quota to the SEBC category comprising Marathas. Read More

In A First, Telangana Plants 1 Million Saplings in One Hour to Enter Guinness Book

Telangana will be soon entering the Guinness Book for planting 1 million saplings within an hour. It is set to break Turkey’s record of planting 3 lakh trees in 2019. The mega plantation drive was part of the Green India Challenge pioneered by TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginapalli Santosh Rao. Read More

Pope Francis in Good Condition After Intestinal Surgery, Says Vatican

Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff “responded well" to the surgery, which was done under general aesthesia and which the Vatican had said earlier had been scheduled and not prompted by an emergency. Read More

Florida Man Pretends to Be Firework, Screams Noises in Middle of Night

Ahead of the weekend of the fourth of July, America’s independence day, residents of a Cape Coral canal in Florida were woken up by “fireworks", but not what you’re thinking of. On the night of June 25, Sara Warnecke could hear a man screaming very loudly at 3 am in night. Read More

Priyanka Chopra Becomes First Bollywood Star To Have Over 65mn Followers On Instagram

Days after clinching the 27th spot on the recently released Instagram Rich List of 2021 and becoming the first Indian from the entertainment industry to feature in the list, actress Priyanka Chopra has made a new record of getting the highest number of followers by a Bollywood celebrity on the social media platform. She is followed by more than 65 million people on Instagram. Priyanka Chopra has 65.3 million followers (over 6 crores) on Instagram. Read More

