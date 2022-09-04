News18 Evening Digest: Former Tata Sons Head Cyrus Mistry Killed in Car Crash & Other Top Stories

Cyrus Mistry, Former Chairman of Tata Sons, Killed in Road Accident in Palghar

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road mishap after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai on Sunday. According to police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car when the accident happened at around 3.15 pm. READ MORE

Chitradurga Murugha Mutt Chief Arrested in POCSO Case: How it Impacts the State of K’taka Politics

Every time elections loom over Karnataka, politicians across party lines queue up to meet the heads of influential mutts to seek the blessings of its chief pontiffs, which, in turn, sends a strong message to their followers on who their religious leader favours. READ MORE

Cong’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on Sep 7 | Do Yatras Ensure Poll Wins? From NTR to Mamata, List of Successful Political Odyssey

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party are preparing for the 3,500-km ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, one of the grand old party’s massive community outreach programs in recent decades. Through this 150-day yatra beginning September 7, the Congress party hopes to regain the lost ground ahead of upcoming Assembly elections and also drum up support for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. READ MORE

India vs Pakistan Live Reactions Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Fans Set Twitter on Fire as The Biggest Rivalry Resumes

High-octane India vs Pakistan rivalry will reignite on Sunday once again as the Men in Blue will look to continue their winning run in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. READ MORE

Charu Asopa Is All Hearts As Rajeev Sen Drops Adorable Family Pics After Calling Off Divorce

Days after reuniting with his estranged wife Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of adorable pictures featuring their daughter Ziana too. In some pictures, Rajeev, Charu and Ziana can be seen posing in front of the Ganpati idol at their residence. While Rajeev can be seen dressed in his casual attire, Charu looks prettiest in a pink saree. In one of the clicks, the three can be taking a selfie inside a car as Rajeev’s mother joins them too. In the caption, Rajeev dropped a red heart and a folded hands emoji. READ MORE

