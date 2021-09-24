News18 Evening Digest: Gangster Jitender Gogi Among 3 Killed in Delhi Court Shooting & Top Stories

2 Lawyers’ Entered at 1:15 pm, Gogi Appeared and…: Blow-by-Blow Account of Rohini Court Shooting Spree

The Delhi police on Friday said three assailants dressed as lawyers were shot dead after they opened fire and killed gangster Jitender Mann ‘Gogi’ at the Rohini court. According to Delhi police sources, Sunil Maan and Jitender Mann Gogi were scheduled to appear before Special Judge Gagandeep Singh in Room no 207 in Rohini Court. Both members of the ‘Tillu’ gang were associates and were slated to appear before the judge for offence under section 302/34 of Indian Penal Code in Delhi. READ MORE

Case Against Ex-MLA for Derogatory Remarks Against Kerala Health Minister

Police said a complaint in this regard was made at the station a few days ago and a case was registered two days ago. “A case has been registered against George and the owner of the portal under section 120 of Kerala Police Act and section 509 of the Indian Penal Code," police said. READ MORE

Himachal Pradesh: 11-day-old Baby Dies of Covid-19 in Kangra, Cases Rise

An 11-day-old baby was among the three Covid-19 casualties recorded in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. The state is witnessing a rise in daily coronavirus infections even as the government claimed to have vaccinated nearly 100 percent of its adult population with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Himachal Pradesh on Thursday reported 161 new cases and three deaths. One of the three deaths took place in Kangra district where an infant succumbed to the virus 11 days after he was born. READ MORE

West Indies On Upcoming Pakistan Tour: ‘We Plan to Honour Our Commitment’

Cricket West Indies (CWI) assured the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that it plans to honour its tour obligations, including the one in December this year. CWI chief executive officer Johnny Grave said that the sport’s governing body in the Caribbean had no intention not to fulfil the tour obligations."At this stage, our intention is to fulfil our touring obligations. We’ve got a pretty clear process that we go through with independent security experts, like we did in 2018," Grave was quoted as saying by Trinidad Newsday on Thursday. READ MORE

Chilling Video Of Passengers Skydiving Minutes Before Mid-air Collision Has Netizens Squirming

An old clip showing passengers and pilots diving out of a skydiving plane moments before a horrific mid-air collision has resurfaced recently. In this incident that took place in November 2013, one of the planes crash-landed on the ground and the second one somehow managed to make a safe landing on the runway, read a CNN report. Fortunately, none of the 11 people on board in these aircraft — 9 passengers and 2 pilots -suffered any serious injuries due to the collision. READ MORE

Shweta Tiwari Impresses Netizens with Her Beige Outfit Flaunting Fit Body, See Pics

Television actress Shweta Tiwari channeled her boss woman persona as she appeared on the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 finale. The 40-year-old wore a beige coloured corset vest with a jacket and a pair of pants to complete her look. Shweta wore nude tone make-up to go along with her outfit. READ MORE

