News18 Evening Digest: Gangster Raju Theth Shot Outside His House in Rajasthan's Sikar and Other Stories

Agangster named Raju Theth was shot dead near his house by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan's Sikar on Saturday. Rohit Godara, said to be a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the killing, saying it was to avenge the murders of his brothers Anand Pal and Balbir Banuda.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is all set to enter Rajasthan on the evening of December 4 and will leave the state around December 20. It is exactly these 15 days that are giving the Congress leadership sleepless nights as the party wants to ensure that the unsolved 'Kaun Banega CM face' conundrum does not cast a shadow on Rahul Gandhi's efforts.

While TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee held a public meeting at East Medinipur's Kanthi, which is known to be a stronghold of opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP leader took his might to Banerjee's Diamond Harbour.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has got an exciting offer of sorts on Twitter. On Friday, Nani's production film HIT 2 was released in the cinemas. Starring Adivi Sesh, the film has opened to positive responses from audiences, with fans also preparing themselves for HIT 3. While discussing the film, a Twitter user suggested that Samantha should be a part of the upcoming film, playing the lead role.

Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actor Apurva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa Saklani have welcomed a baby girl 18 years after their wedding. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the happy news along with a few pictures of their little angel. He also revealed that the couple has named the little baby Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri.

'Heather', about a seemingly perfect girl whom the singer's love interest wants, is also a queer song. The singer, whoever they are, wishes they could be Heather so that they would have a chance at being liked by their love interest. The queer undertones are pretty obvious. 'Heather' really taps into the feelings of inadequacy one feels as a teen as their body, emotions, and the world around them all star to change suddenly as they begin to grow into their identity.

