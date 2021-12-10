News18 Evening Digest: Governor Alleges Human Rights Violations in Bengal and Other Top Stories

Governor Alleges Human Rights Violations in Bengal, TMC Says He Is Following ‘High Command from Delhi’

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Friday, alleging that “there is only rule of ruler and not of law" in the state. Taking to Twitter on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, Dhankhar, who has been in a perpetual tussle with the ruling Trinamool Congress, also claimed that the administration and officials in the state are behaving like political workers. READ MORE

Central Govt Employees May Get a DA Hike Soon. Know How Much Salary Will Increase

Employees of the central government are likely to receive good news in the beginning of new year, 2022, under the 7th Pay Commission. According to reports, the central government is expected to hike the dearness allowance of its workers yet again. This time, the employees of central government will get a hike of 3 per cent in their dearness allowance, the reports said. If these are believed to be true, all government employees are set to see a massive hike in their salary just at the beginning of the new year with the increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA). READ MORE

Jaipur Airport Enforces Strict Covid-19 Guidelines Amid Omicron Scare

The Jaipur International Airport has put up additional facilities and arrangements to ensure strict implementation of the latest COVID-19 guidelines. “Four registration counters and four sampling booths have become operational. Moreover, the number of Rapid PCR machines has also been increased. A dedicated waiting area sufficient for 150 passengers has also been set up" a senior official of the airport said. READ MORE

UK Returnee Tests Positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata, Genome Sequencing Underway for Omicron Variant

A woman, who returned from the UK, tested positive for COVID-19 here on Friday, a senior official of the West Bengal Health Department said on Friday. The required specimens were collected and sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether she had contracted the new omicron variant, which has been classified as a highly transmissible virus of concern, he said. READ MORE

Disha Patani Leaves Tiger Shroff Speechless with Her Jaw-dropping Fit Shape

Forever in her best shape, Disha Patani can give the fittest people a run for their money. A strong advocate of fuss-free and comfy chic fashion, the actress has the ability to rock the most mundane outfits with effortless panache. There was never an attire that Disha didn’t shine in. From feminine to athleisure to ethnic, the diva can transition between looks with unmatched ease. Case in point: her pink shorts look. If shorts do not feature on your regular roster, Disha’s latest video may convince you to reconsider. READ MORE

