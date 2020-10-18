News18 Evening Digest: Govt Admits Community Transmission in Some States & Districts and Other Top Stories

Nine Months Into Pandemic, Govt Admits Community Transmission, Says 'Limited to Some States & Districts'

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for the first time on Sunday admitted that India is in the community transmission stage of Covid-19. He, however, added that it is limited only to certain districts and states. Vardhan's admission came in response to a query made during his weekly webinar, 'Sunday Samvaad', in which where he interacts with his social media audience.

Coronavirus Pandemic Has Peaked in India, Around 30% Population has Developed Antibodies, Claims Govt Panel

India may have passed the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in September and cases are going to plateau further, claimed a panel of scientists and doctors. The panel also claimed that the pandemic can be controlled by end of February 2021 with minimal active symptomatic cases if all protocols are followed and if government does not relax activities further.

Thanks for Understanding, Says Sena's Sanjay Raut After Amit Shah Clears Stand on Maha Governor Letter Row

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari could have chosen his words better while writing to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on reopening places of worship in the state. Speaking to a TV channel, Raut also said that with Shah's statement, the Shiv Sena has put the issue to rest.

6-yr-old Among 2 Dead as Fresh Spell of Heavy Rains Leads to Chaos in Hyderabad, Brings Traffic to Halt

Close on the heels of torrential rainfall that triggered flash floods in Hyderabad, claiming at least 50 lives earlier this week, heavy showers battered the city once again on Saturday night, leaving at least two dead. The deceased include a six-year-old girl who was buried alive after a portion of the house collapsed on her.

How China Beat Local Sri Lankan Media to Break News of PM Rajapaksa's Son's New Assignment

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, a 32-year-old Lieutenant Commander with the Sri Lankan Navy, took charge as Chief of Staff at the Prime Minister's office on Friday. The Prime Minister happens to be his own father Mahinda Rajapaksa. Who first broke the news of his appointment to media itself is news here. The all-powerful Chinese embassy in Colombo broke the news in a tweet.

IPL 2020: Umpire Paschim Pathak's 'Rockstar' Hairstyle Has Twitter on Overdrive; Memes Rain on Social Media

As Sunrisers Hyderabad took on Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi, in match number 35 of the ongoing Indian Premier League, more than the contest, one of the onfield umpires became the centre of attraction, because of his hairstyle. Paschim Pathak who made his IPL debut in 2014, has stood in eight Indian Premier League games since then, has hogged all the limelight.

2019-20 I-League Champions Trophy Handed over to Mohun Bagan

The I-League 2019-20 trophy was handed over to the champions Mohun Bagan at a city hotel in Kolkata. Aroop Biswas, Minister of Public Works and Youth Services & Sports of West Bengal; Sunando Dhar, CEO, Leagues, All India Football Federation; Mr Jaydeep Mukherjee, General Secretary, Indian Football Association were present alongside Mohun Bagan officials and players.