News18 Evening Digest: Govt Cautions TV Channels Against Showing 'Gory' Content And Other Stories

In today’s edition of our evening digest, we are the covering Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s advisory to TV channels against showing ‘gory’ content. We are also looking at the latest developments in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case.

I&B Ministry Cautions TV Channels Against Showing ‘Gory’ Content: ‘No Editing Being Done’

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday issued an advisory to all television channels against reporting incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence including violence against women, children and elderly in manners which grossly compromises on “good taste and decency”, a press release stated. READ MORE

Kanjhawala Case: Accused Got Down from Car to See Trapped Woman but Continued to Drive, Police tells Court

The Delhi Police on Monday told a local court that the CCTV footage has shown the accused in the Kanjhawala case getting down from the car but they continued to drive even after knowing a woman is trapped under the vehicle. The court remanded the six accused to 14-day judicial custody. READ MORE

Since Assuming Post in 2014, PM Modi Bearing Own Medical Expenses Without ‘Single Rupee’ From Govt: RTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed the top post on May 26, 2014. Ever since, he has been bearing his own medical expenses, revealed an RTI report in response to an application filed by a Pune-based activist Prafful Sarda. READ MORE

Joshimath: A Single Picture That Will Make You Understand What Land Subsidence Is | EXPLAINED

Joshimath was declared a landslide and subsidence-hit zone on Sunday, with the Centre emphasising that the immediate priority is the safety of people and asking experts to prepare short and long-term conservation and rehabilitation plans. READ MORE

Brazil Chaos: Were Bolsonaro’s Supporters Egged on by Capitol Riot Conspiracists to Storm Congress?

Authorities in Brazil were picking up the pieces and investigating Monday after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court, and the presidential palace, trashing the nation’s highest seats of power. READ MORE

James Cameron Shares an Update on Avatar 3, Says ‘Looks Like I Can’t Wiggle Out of This…’

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has become a major hit all around the world, grossing $1 billion at the box office in just 14 days of its release. Following the massive success of Avatar 2, which broke numerous box office records last year, the director has now confirmed that work on Avatar 3 and 4 has already begun. James Cameron discussed the future of the Avatar franchise during an episode of ‘Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?’ READ MORE

ICICI Loan Fraud Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail to Kochhars, Pulls Up CBI for ‘Casual Arrest’

In a massive relief for former ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar, the Bombay High Court today granted interim bail to the couple, allowing their release from judicial custody. The court also observed that the “arrest was not in accordance with the law." READ MORE

