News18 Evening Digest: Govt Says No Change in Schedule of Covishield Doses and Other Top Stories

No Change in Schedule of Covishield Doses: Govt

The Union Health Ministry in a briefing on Tuesday said there was no change in the schedule of Covishield vaccine doses; adding that two doses will be administered. “After the first Covishield dose is administered, the second dose will be given after 12 weeks. The same schedule is applicable to Covaxin," it said. LIVE NOW

DRDO Shares Directions to Administer 2-DG Drug to Covid Patients. Here’s How & When to Use

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday shared the directions for use of its 2-DG (2-deoxy-D-glucose) drug in coronavirus patients, saying the medicine can be given under the care and prescription of doctors. READ MORE

Slightly Delayed, But Normal: How Do We Know When Monsoon Has Arrived In India

The monsoon this year is predicted to hit Kerala two days later than the date of its usual arrival on the Indian mainland on June 1. The outlook though is for a normal rainy season across most parts of the country. So, how is the date fixed and what makes the monsoon so important for India? READ MORE

China Reports First Human Case of H10N3 Bird Flu, Says Risk of Spreading ‘Very Low’

A 41-year-old man in China’s eastern province of Jiangsu has been confirmed as the first human case of infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said on Tuesday. The man, a resident of the city of Zhenjiang, was hospitalised on April 28 after developing a fever and other symptoms, the NHC said in a statement. READ MORE

Gold Price Today Nears Rs 50,000; Silver Also Up. Know What Analysts Suggest

Gold price saw a rise on Tuesday tracking the positive trend in the international market. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up by 0.52 per cent to Rs 49,607 for 10 grams at 1350 hours IST. Silver also witnessed a massive jump on June 1. The metal’s futures rose 1.39% to Rs 72,900 a kilogram. READ MORE

