News18 Evening Digest: Govt Gears Up to Launch 'Heal in India', 'Heal by India' Soon and Other Stories

36 Hours, 50 Top Officers, Multiple Presentations: Govt Gears Up to Launch ‘Heal in India’, ‘Heal by India’ Soon

With an aim to launch the two top-of-the-line health initiatives soon, the government’s immediate focus is to push medical tourism in India via its upcoming one-stop tech-heavy portal Heal in India. Through another project, Heal by India, it seeks to encourage Indian healthcare workers to go abroad and serve patients, globally. READ MORE

Tandoori Chicken, Idlis Spice Up Oppn Potluck at Parliament Protest But Unity Still Difficult to Digest

Those who eat together, protest together. The 50-hour-long relay protest outside Parliament by various parties against the suspension of 20 Rajya Sabha members has spiced up Opposition camaraderie with each party taking it upon itself to arrange breakfast, lunch and dinner with its own regional twist. READ MORE

Country Has Chosen Murmu as President, Says PM Modi Amid ‘Rashtrapatni’ Row | LIVE

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday stirred a massive controversy after referring to President Droupadi Murmu as “rashtrapatni”. The row kicked up after a video of Chowdhury surfaced in which he could be seen calling President Murmu “rashtrapatni”. READ MORE

Ranveer and Deepika to Make Their Couple Debut on Manish Malhotra Mijwan Runway | Exclusive

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be walking for the first time as a couple to celebrate 10 years of Mijwan. The stars who have walked individually in Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan collections in the past, will make their runway debut as husband and wife. READ MORE

Forced to Have Sex With Pillow, Abuse Girls: Ragging Horror in Indore MP Medical College

Agroup of junior students of a government medical college in Madhya Pradesh has filed complaints against their seniors for ragging. The junior MBBS students of the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Indore accused a few of their seniors of forcing them to pretend to have sex with pillows and abuse their female classmates. The incident is said to have occurred in the flats of senior MBBS students adjacent to the campus. READ MORE

Sikh Boy Features in Burberry’s New Ad, Internet Applauds Brand for Representation

British brand Burberry is being lauded by the Indian community for its latest advertisement, which is for Burberry’s children’s collection for their ‘back to school’ designs. The ad features a Sikh child in a Burberry jacket. He can also be seen wearing a black patka. READ MORE

