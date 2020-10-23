News18 Evening Digest: Govt Identifying 30 Cr Priority Covid Vaccine Beneficiaries and Other Top Stories

Govt Identifying 30 Crore Priority Beneficiaries for Covid Vaccine, States Told Not to Chart Separate Plans: Report

The coronavirus vaccine, once available, will be distributed under a special COVID-19 immunisation programme with the Centre procuring the doses directly and making it available for priority groups, official sources said. According to them, the Centre will procure the vaccine directly to make it available to the priority groups free-of-charge through the existing network of states and districts. States have been asked not to chart separate pathways of procurement, they said. READ MORE

Kapil Dev, India's World Cup Winning Captain, Undergoes Angioplasty After Cardiac Arrest; Condition Stable Now

Former India captain Kapil Dev underwent angioplasty at Fortis Escorts Hospital in Delhi after suffering a heart attack. A statement from the hospital confirmed that Dev's condition is stable and he will be discharged in couple of days. “Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr. Atul Mathur and his team. Mr. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in couple of days," read the statement. READ MORE

US Teen Caught with Van-load of Ammo & Charged with Child Porn Searched about Killing Joe Biden

A19-year-old man charged with possession of child pornography and arrested over a van-load of weapons had conducted internet searches related to killing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, according to court documents. Alexander Hillel Treisman was arrested in May after a search of his abandoned white Ford van in Kannapolis, North Carolina revealed several weapons including an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle, and a canister of explosive material. READ MORE

Amazon Refuses to Appear Before Parl's Data Security Panel, 'Coercive Action' May be Taken

E-commerce giant Amazon has refused to appear before the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Data Protection Bill on October 28 and this amounts to breach of privilege, panel chairperson and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said on Friday. Lekhi said that "the panel is unanimous in its opinion that coercive action can be suggested to the government against the e-commerce company. READ MORE

AAP Trains Guns on Uttar Pradesh Govt with Mirzapur 2 Ammo; It Backfired

Aam Admi Party joined the trend of the Mirzapur 2 fandom to train its guns at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. "Are you excited for #Mirzapur2 or Are you living in Adityanath-ruled UP? (sic)," Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP tweeted hours before the webseries was released on Amazon. The jibe was meant to attack the UP government over rising crimes in the state. READ MORE