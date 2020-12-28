News18 Evening Digest: Govt Invites Farmers for Talks on Dec 30; Saudi Jails Women's Rights Activist and Other Top Stories

Govt Invites Protesting Farmers for Talks on December 30 to End Deadlock

The central government has called for a meeting with the protesting farm unions on December 30 at 2pm to end the deadlock over the farm reform laws that has led to protests near Delhi's borders for the last one month. The joint front of around forty farmers' unions on Saturday had written to the government and proposed that the talks be held on December 29. They also said that repealing the three laws should be on top of the agenda. Read More

Saudi Jails Women's Rights Activist Loujain al-Hathloul for 5 Years and 8 Months Under Anti-terrorism Law

One of Saudi Arabias most prominent womens rights activists was sentenced on Monday to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism, according to state-linked media. Loujain al-Hathlouls case, and her imprisonment for the past two and a half years, have drawn international criticism from rights groups, members of the U.S. Congress and European Union lawmakers. Read More

Mamata Banerjee Says Amartya Sen Attacked for Views Against Centre, Nobel Laureate ‘Touched’ by Support

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said Nobel laureate Amartya Sen is being attacked by the BJP for his views against the Union government after Visva Bharati, a central university, named the 87-year-old laureate among squatters on its land. Banerjee last week had written a letter to Sen expressing her anguish after the 100-year-old central university had said that Sen's family was in "illegal" possession of land on the campus. Read More

Donald Trump Defies China, Signs bill to Stop Interference in Selection of Dalai Lama’s Successor

US President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill which calls for establishing a US consulate in Tibet and building an international coalition to ensure that the next Dalai Lama is appointed solely by the Tibetan Buddhist community without China's interference. The Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020 modifies and re-authorises various programmes and provisions related to Tibet. Read More

Virat Kohli's 10-Year-old Tweet Goes Viral After He Bags ICC Cricketer of the Decade Award

66 centuries. 94 fifties. 20,396 runs. Virat Kohli's contribution to the Indian team and the world of cricket is unparalleled. From watching Kohli's aggression on the field to seeing him grow a senior player in the squad to leading the team to greater heights, the 32-year-old cricketer has attained several milestones in his illustrious journey. Acknowledging his overall efforts and unmatched contribution to the sport, Kohli was awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade on Monday. Read More

AR Rahman's Mother Passes Away, Composer Shares Moving Post on Social Media

AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum has passed away in Chennai. The cause of her death cannot be ascertained at the moment. The Oscar winning music composer shared a picture of her on social media to mark the sad moment. Kareema Begum was the wife of famous music composer RK Sekhar who passed away in 1976 and is survived by her daughters AR Reihana, Ishrath Qadri, Fathima Shekhar apart from Rahman. Read More