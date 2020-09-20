News18 Evening Digest: Govt Manages to Get Farm Bills Passed in Parliament and Other Top Stories

BJP Manages to Get Farm Bills Passed in Parliament But Faces Allies' Ire

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday managed to push through both the controversial farm bills — Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 — of the three it had proposed and got passed in the Lok Sabha amid uproar from opposition MPs. The government is likely to introduce the third farm bill in the Upper House on Monday. READ MORE

12 Oppn Parties Move No Confidence Motion Against RS Deputy Chairman Over Passage of Farm Bills

As many as 12 opposition parties have moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narain Singh, with the Congress alleging that his conduct was "undemocratic". Congress leader Ahmed Patel while speaking to the media said, "Our demands for division were not met and the conduct of the Deputy Chairman was not according to democratic norms. This is a black day as it is against farmers and the state government and favours corporate." READ MORE

Police Arrest Father of 5 Girls for Ripping Open Pregnant Wife's Stomach to 'See if Fetus was Male'

In a loathsome incident, a father of five daughters here allegedly ripped open the stomach of his pregnant wife on Saturday evening allegedly to find out if she was going to deliver a son this time. Pannalal slit the stomach of his wife, aged around 35, with a sharp-edged weapon in the Nekpur locality of UP's Badaun district. While the man was immediately arrested, the woman, said to be around seven to eight months pregnant, was rushed to hospital. READ MORE

Covid-19: With Voluntary Attendance and Consent Slips, Schools in These States Will Reopen Tomorrow

While Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka and Uttarakhand have said schools will not reopen on September 21, governments of Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya and Nagaland are permitting partial reopening of schools on voluntary basis. READ MORE

Indian Paunch League: Players Body Shamed After IPL Opener Between MI & CSK

As the second major T20 league started in the form of the Indian Premier League (IPL), former captain of the Indian hockey team, Viren Raquinha took to Twitter to point out the low level of fitness of some cricketers. He felt that those players may not be able to survive the rigours of any other physical sport. Viren wrote, “I have never played more than gully cricket but I am pretty shocked to see some players in the #IPL2020 looking so unfit. I can’t think of another physical sport where players at the highest level could cope with these fitness levels.” READ MORE

Sushant Singh Rajput's Viscera Not Preserved Properly, Hints at 'Negligence': Report

In what seems to be sheer negligence on the part of Mumbai Police or the medical board which conducted autopsy on late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, the all important viscera extracted from the body was not preserved properly. The viscera received by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is "of very less quantity and degenerated", news agency IANS quoted its sources in AIIMS as saying. READ MORE