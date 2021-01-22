News18 Evening Digest: Govt Says Offer to Stay Implementation of Farm Laws Best and Last; Cong to Elect New President in June & Other Top Stories

Govt Hardens Stand on Farm Laws, Says Offer to Stay Implementation 'Best and Last Offer'

The central government on Friday signalled that it was ready to walk away from talks with the farmers unions opposing the farm reform laws as the eleventh round of talks also failed to resolve the nearly-two-month long deadlock. Hardening its stand, the government said its proposal to stay the implementation of the laws for 18 months "was its best and last offer" and asked the protesting farmers to reconsider the proposal, even as it reiterated that there was no deficiency in the law.

Congress Pushes Election of New President to June After Heated Debate

The Congress on Friday decided that it will elect a new party president in June this year, and Sonia Gandhi will stay on as the interim party chief for the five state assembly elections to be held by May. The decision to further delay the elections for the top party post was taken at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, where an argument reportedly erupted between two groups. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, however, denied these reports and said senior leaders only wanted more "clarity" on the schedule.

Days After BJP's Advice to 'Not Waste Time in TMC', Mamata Minister Rajib Banerjee Quits Post

Amid an exodus of leaders from Mamata Banerjee's party ahead of the 2021 West Bengal elections, another Trinamool Congress member Rajib Banerjee has resigned from his post as Minister. Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee made the announcement on Friday. About a week ago, Banerjee had said he was "going through a test of patience". The MLA from Domjur in Howrah had raised many issues including unemployment and the migration of youth to other states for jobs.

Centre Gives Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi Z+ VIP Security Cover, Will Be Protected by CRPF 'All Over India'

The Centre has accorded the top category 'Z+' VIP security cover to former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, official sources said on Friday. They said Gogoi, 66, will be protected by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during his travel all across the country. A Rajya Sabha member now, Gogoi was earlier being provided with a security cover of the Delhi Police. He retired in November, 2019 and was later nominated to the upper house of Parliament by the government.

The White Tiger Movie Review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Try Lifting A Jumbled Up Film

Director Ramin Bahrani (Man Push Cart, 99 Homes) focuses on the difficult choices made by an ambitious, fast learner and conniving Jharkhand boy in The White Tiger, based on a synonymous book by Aravind Adiga. In the process, he tries to explore the caste and economic divide and how they're interrelated in modern India, which is not always about the shining module projected to the world. However, most of it fails to fetch any second looks.

'Do Whatever You Want, We Will Not Tour' - Ravi Shastri's Boycott Threat That Forced Australia U-Turn

India's fielding coach R Sridhar revealed that Ravi Shastri had threatened the team would boycott the tour of Australia after the hosts suddenly disallowed entry to players' families. Prior to the tour started, Sridhar revealed that Australian government had barred families from touring. By then, some of the players' families were already in Dubai, all set to travel.