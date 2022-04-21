News18 Evening Digest: Govt Panel Recommends Corbevax Use Among Kids Aged 5-12 Yrs & Other Top Stories

Govt Panel Recommends Corbevax Use Among Kids Aged 5-12 Years Amid Covid Uptick

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of DCGI – India’s drug regulator – on Thursday recommended the use of Biological E’s Corbevax in children aged 5-12 years as reported by News18 earlier. The panel met at noon to discuss data and the use of the vaccine in children in that age bracket. READ MORE

Armed With 600-Slide Presentation, Prashant Kishor to Meet Cong Leaders Tomorrow Amid Buzz of Joining

Prashant Kishor on Thursday further fanned speculations of joining the Congress with yet another meeting scheduled with the party top brass on Friday and this time, the poll strategist seems to be taking his role seriously in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. READ MORE

>Dhanbad: 60-foot Kaccha Road Near Closed Mine Collapses, No Deaths Reported

A60 feet kaccha road near a temporarily closed mining lease area collapsed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad early on Thursday. No deaths have been reported, officials said. The site is alleged to be an illegal coal mine. READ MORE

Wi-Fi Calling EXPLAINED: What Is Wi-Fi Calling, What Are The Benefits And How To Enable It On Your Smartphone

Wi-Fi calling is when your phone uses Wi-Fi to make calls over the mobile network in order to enhance connectivity, in case your network is weak in an area. Wi-Fi calling is a feature that is enabled by your telecom provider and it leverages the Wi-Fi in your phone to make calls clearer and smoother. In India, all leading telecom providers like Airtel, Jio, and Vi provide Wi-Fi calling to their customers. READ MORE

Ayushmann Khurrana to Play Undercover Cop in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek: ‘Had to Work On My Physical and Mental Skills’

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is prominently known for breaking social stigmas and smashing stereotypes with his films is all set to slip into the shoes of an undercover cop in his upcoming political action thriller -Anek. The star, who is often seen impressing the audience with his comical punches, tremendous acting, and a great grasp of desi dialect, will now be seen entertaining them in an undercover cop avatar. READ MORE

MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2022 Updates: Struggling Powerhouses Clash in a Bid to Reignite Faltering Campaign

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, two of the most successful teams in the history of Indian Premier League square off tonight at the DY Patil Stadium. The T20 league’s highly anticipated clash is devoid of some of its sheen this time around. READ MORE

