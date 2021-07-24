News18 Evening Digest: Govt Revises Rates of Covid Medical Devices and Other Top Stories

Govt Revises Rates of Medical Devices Used for Covid Treatment to Make Them Affordable

The government has capped the trade margin on five medical devices extensively used for treatment and prevention of COVID-19 — pulse oximeters, digital thermometers, blood pressure monitoring machines, nebulizers, and glucometer — with immediate effect. READ MORE

Four Indigo, Spicejet Airlines Staff Among 7 Persons Arrested for Gold Smuggling

Seven persons, including four staffers of Indigo and Spicejet airlines, were arrested by the customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here for allegedly smuggling into the country gold worth Rs 72.46 lakh, an official statement said on Saturday. Three persons were intercepted by the customs officials after their arrival from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, it said. READ MORE

3 Injured After Argument Over Milk Turns Into Gunfight in Bihar

A brawl between a milk vendor and his customer in Bihar’s Begusarai district led to both the parties exchanging fire. Three people were injured in the incident and one of them is in critical condition. Police reached the spot with heavy force and arrested six people after calming the tense situation in Chandpura village. Three pistols and cartridges were also seized from the spot. READ MORE

When it comes to Switching to Electric Vehicles, 40% Motorists Worldwide are Tempted

The future of automobiles is definitely electric and as the years go by, people are warming up to the idea of having their next vehicle be electric. A big reason for this increase of acceptance is perhaps the reason that now, there are more electric vehicles on sale than ever before, with even more models ready to hit the roads from almost every automaker in the immediate future. READ MORE

Rs 100 Crore Loan Fraud Found in Thrissur Co-operative Bank, 6 Including Bank Manager Suspected

Kerala police suspect a loan scam of nearly Rs 100 crore at the Karuvannur service co-operative bank- a service co-operative bank that is run by elected members of the left front. The incident came to light after a complaint was filed with the police on July 14, which informed about multiple loans were provided on the same documents. However, the case has now been handed over to the state crime branch. READ MORE

Two Militants Killed, Jawan Injured in Encounter in North Kashmir’s Bandipora

Two unidentified militants were killed while an Army jawan was injured in an encounter in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shokbaba forest in the Sumblar area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there, they said. READ MORE

Former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar Gets TMC Rajya Sabha Ticket

Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominated Jawhar Sircar for the upper house which got vacated after Dinesh Dwivedi resigned. In a tweet from the party announced, “We are delighted to nominate Mr. @jawharsircar in the Upper House of the Parliament. Mr. Sircar spent nearly 42 years in public service and was also the former CEO of Prasar Bharati. His invaluable contribution to public service shall help us serve our country even better!" READ MORE

