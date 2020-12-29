News18 Evening Digest: Govt Says Current Vaccines Good Enough to Fight New Covid Strains; Rajinikanth Ends Political Bid and Other Top Stories

Vaccines Being Produced Good Enough to Fight New Strains, Says Govt

As the new strain of coronavirus has been found in India, the Centre on Tuesday assured that the vaccines in the pipeline in India and across the globe will protect people against the mutations in SARS-CoV-2 found in the UK and South Africa. Principal scientific advisor to the government, Prof Krishnaswamy Vijay Raghavan, told a press conference that there is no need to worry about the efficacy of vaccines in regard to the reported variants of novel coronavirus at this stage. Read More

Rajinikanth Ends Political Bid, Cancels Party Plans Over Health Scare

In a U-turn, superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced he will not take the political plunge and launch a party as announced earlier. The actor-turned-politician had said that he would give details of the party name on December 31 but before that he was admitted at Hyderabad hospital with high blood pressure. Citing his health issues and fear of Covid-19 in a three-page letter, Rajinikanth expressed fears over those accompanying him in his possible political journey facing "mental and economic" problems in the due course. Read More

Temporary Ban on UK Flights Entering India Likely to Be Extended, Says Civil Aviation Minister

India's Civil Aviation Minister on Tuesday said the country was likely to extend a ban on flights from Britain that it has imposed in a bid to contain a new strain of the coronavirus . "I foresee a slight extension of the temporary suspension. I don't expect that extension to be a long or indefinite extension," Hardeep Singh Puri told reporters. Ministry of Civil Aviation, last week, announced to temporarily suspend all flights originating from UK to India starting December 23. Read More

'A Voice Told Me to Kill My Kids': A Small Number of Covid Patients Develop Severe Psychotic Symptoms

Almost immediately, Dr Hisam Goueli could tell that the patient who came to his psychiatric hospital on Long Island this summer was unusual. The patient, a 42-year-old physical therapist and mother of four young children, had never had psychiatric symptoms or any family history of mental illness. Yet there she was, sobbing and saying that she kept seeing her children, ages 2 to 10, being gruesomely murdered and that she herself had crafted plans to kill them. The only notable thing about her medical history was that the woman, who declined to be interviewed but allowed Goueli to describe her case, had become infected with the coronavirus in the spring. Read More

Not January, But Tesla Confirmed to Enter India in 2021 Says Elon Musk; Nitin Gadkari Confirms

Elon Musk has yet again confirmed Tesla's entry in India in 2021. This is second time in last 3 months that Musk has confirmed his plans to launch Tesla in India. In October this year, Elon Musk replied to a Twitter user about Tesla's possible entry in the country by 2021. Another Tweet followed his earlier statement mentioning that the company might launch a digital configurator for Model 3 bookings by January 2021, anchoring his earlier statement on India entry. Read More

Akshay Kumar to Charge Rs 135 Crore Per Film in 2022: Report

At a time when most A-list actors prefer to do one film a year, Akshay Kumar has constantly been belting out three to four movies a year. Admired for his savvy career choices and status as a box-office magnet, he is the most in-demand Bollywood actor working right now. Now as per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the actor has spiked his fees from 100 crores per film to 135 crores. Read More